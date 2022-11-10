Leach Competes At State Cross Country Meet

McDonald County senior Hunter Leach finished 96th overall Friday, Nov. 4, in the MSHSAA Class 4 State Cross Country Championships held at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.

Leach finished with a time of 18 minutes, 5.5 seconds as the Mustangs' only runner in the field of 159 runners.

"Hunter raced well at state," said McDonald County cross country coach Ashleigh Griffin. "He worked very hard to get there, and it was a fun meet to enjoy racing. There was great competition, and to finish 96th in the state out of numerous runners is a great accomplishment. This will set Hunter up greatly going into track season. Having competed at the top level, I hope it will be his expectation to return for track season."

McDonald County did not field a team score.

Hillsboro High School won the team title with 35 points, led by individual state champion Josh Allison, who finished in 15:38.90.

Leach was the first McDonald County boys runner to qualify for the state meet since 2013, when the entire MCHS boys team qualified.

He qualified for the state meet at the Class 4 District 2 meet in Nixa on Saturday, Oct. 29, by finishing 27th overall with a time of 17:35.97.