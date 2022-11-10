Goodman City Council Deliberates On Direct Deposit For City Employees

GOODMAN -- City Council members gathered to review old business matters, which included the review and payment of bills. They acknowledged the contribution to the city from Clyde Davis and the Goodmen Betterment Club. Council members also discuss the possible direct deposit issue for city employees and council members through Corner Stone Bank.

Present at this meeting was Mayor J.R. Fisher, Alderman John Bunch, Alderman Nicholas Smith, Alderman Beth Hallmark and Alderman Clay Sexson and City Clerk Krystal Austen.

After the approval of minutes, the council moved forward to pay the bills of $17,884.20.

Currently, City Council is working on the 2023 budget for the Street Department and the other departments. This budget includes "street, water, sewer, general funding and police." As of now, the budget for street, water and sewer are finished and pending approval from the council.

City Council also discussed the possibility of direct deposit for city employees and council members, but because of the initial enrollment fees and disruption in the pay period, council members are apprehensive to jump right in.

"I think this is going to end up being a huge headache by the time it's all said and done for us," said Smith. "We have to change it, so that we will be able to see the meetings develop at each time and we're not looking at saving any money in the slightest."

Smith asserts that as the number of employees grows, so will the additional charging fees because the bank "charges us for every single process."

Austen brought attention to the additional fees that would be required to enroll in the direct deposit process.

"There is an installation training one-time fee of $50. That's just to get set up." This fee won't be imposed per person but to the entire council.

"And then on a monthly basis, there's $20 per month ... $5 per file we send over. And then five cents per check."

All the fees together in the first month would roughly be "$150.00." This is the initial startup fee with the first month upfront. After that, there will only be a recurring $46 monthly fee. These are the fees that were proposed by the Cornerstone Bank.

The council postponed the vote until they have researched other banks in the area.

Next, City Council opened up to citizen businesses and Clyde Davidson stepped forward, proposing to use the extra funds from the Goodman Betterment Club to purchase six foldable picnic tables. They prefer to purchase them for the city "because they can get them tax free" and "free shipping from Amazon." These tables will be installed at the Goodman Ball park.

The Council also discussed the urgency to repair some water pumps that need to be rebuilt in order to avoid a "shutdown." Here, they plan to reach out to "specialist guys" and review different bids to take care of the matter as soon as possible.

Daniel Bereznicki/MCDONALD COUNTY Clyde Davidson of the "Goodman Betterment Club" steps forward to the members of City Council and proposes to purchase six folding tables with "left over funds" for the Goodman Ball Park.

