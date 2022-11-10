FFA Members Expand Horizons At National Convention

Attending a Future Farmers of America national convention is life-changing.

Students come away with a new appreciation for the organization's unity, said McDonald County FFA advisor Emily Hutton.

"It's mind-blowing for them that there are 60,000 people who put on the same outfit that day, all invested in the same organization," she said.

A group of 29 students, along with Hutton and advisors Shawn McAlister and Katy Manley, made the trip to Indianapolis, Ind., in late October.

The highlight: seven McDonald County FFA members earned the American FFA degree, the highest ranking a member can achieve. They include: Rylee Bradley, Katelyn Ferdig, Carson Hoth, Knox Nichols, Kristin Penn, Tyler Sprenkle and Laney Wilson.

Only one-half of 1% of all FFA members achieve that honor, Hutton said. The process takes four years to complete.

Members become eligible in their high school freshman year. They begin a rigorous process of hosting projects, pursuing leadership opportunities and diligent record keeping of points earned.

When the student is a high school senior, he or she may be eligible for the State FFA degree, which requires 550 points.

For eligibility for the American FFA degree, a member must meet several qualifications, including receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program, according to www.ffa.org. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement also are required.

Those who qualify for the American FFA degree by December of their senior year return during their freshman year of college to receive the honor, Hutton said.

"We have some very hard-working kids," Hutton said. "You see them learning the ropes, getting their first jacket. It's very humbling. I'm very thankful I get to be a part of it."

Those who earn the American FFA degree are exposed to numerous leadership, budgeting and project-management opportunities, all which help students experience personal growth.

"They tend to be aware of where their money goes," Hutton said. Students then utilize that critical foundation to explore a solid and successful future. "They go on to a wide array of careers."

For instance, Manley, an American FFA degree recipient, now assists Hutton with teaching. Another recipient, Tyler Sprenkle, owns and operates his own auctioneering service, Hutton said.

The convention is a great experience for any high school student who attends, Hutton said. From listening to national proficiency award finalists to general sessions filled with agricultural information, students begin to see different opportunities for themselves.

"It's a chance to see different career options and expand their horizons," Hutton said.

As a teacher and advisor, Hutton sees students begin to realize what impact they can make after attending the national convention.

"I really start to see them come out of their shell."