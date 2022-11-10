Stella Senior Center Friday Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dinner and dance on Friday night, Nov. 11. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with a potluck buffet-style meal served at 6 p.m. The dance will start at 7 p.m., with Timberline Country Band playing. The cover charge is $5. Refreshments are always available. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-489-3661 for more information.

Banner Church of the Nazarene

Banner Church of the Nazarene will host its second annual "Christ and Crafts Holiday Event" from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Admission is free. There will be arts and crafts vendors, jewelry, and more available for purchase. Host speaker Charlene Bergen will share a short devotional message on "How to Make the Most of the Holidays."

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center has monthly events and happenings at the center, which include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 to 11:30 a.m.