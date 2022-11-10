Booths available for Makers Market Craft Fair at MSSU

JOPLIN -- As part of the first annual Holiday Happenings celebration, Missouri Southern will host the Makers Market Craft Fair from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in Billingsly Student Center.

"Missouri Southern is excited for the opportunity to host our first annual Makers Market on campus," said Ryan Orcutt, director of student engagement and Global Leaders. "This will be a great opportunity for both campus and community vendors to showcase their artful items."

The craft fair is a part of a larger campus holiday celebration, Holiday Happenings, said Orcutt.

"The campus and community are invited to enjoy not only the Makers Market but carriage rides, carols, our annual Southern Lights tree-lighting, and much more," he said.

Students, faculty, staff, and members of the community can participate in the craft fair by selling their creative items during the event. All arts/crafts must be original work by the artist. Third-party items and sellers will not be considered.

Applications are due by Wednesday, Nov. 30. Booth spaces are limited. Organizers request one donated item that can be used for a raffle during the event.

Registration and more information regarding the event can be found at www.mssu.edu.