Bolivar Storms Past Mustangs

BOLIVAR -- The Bolivar Liberators rode a Friday night storm to a 21-7 victory over the McDonald County Mustangs on Nov. 4 at Plaster Stadium on the campus of Southwest Baptist University.

The loss brings an end to the 2022 season for the Mustangs (6-5) while the Liberators (5-6) advance to a rematch with West Plains for the district title.

"It's huge for our program. Our kids have worked very hard," said Bolivar coach Glen Johnson, whose team dropped its season opener at West Plains by a 16-7 score. "We had a great opportunity there but fumbled it away at the end. This is a great opportunity to go back and get another shot at it. We've been thinking about this game for a long time."

Friday's game at Bolivar was pushed up to a 5 p.m. start due to the threat of inclement weather. Winds gusting to at least 25 miles per hour greeted both teams at kickoff with heavy rain arriving at halftime.

McDonald County moved into the gusts in the first quarter and, when forced to punt four plays into the game, could manage only a 12-yard punt from its own 24-yard line, setting up the Liberators with ideal field position for their first possession.

"We knew (the wind would be tough) going in," said McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover. "We knew any punt against the wind was going to be really hard, and we knew if you were going to throw it you'd better be strong with it. That was the case all night."

Boliver took advantage of the short field, scoring on its fourth play on a 9-yard run by Keelan Jordan with 8:37 on the clock. Colin Ames hit the point-after try for a quick 7-0 lead.

"The wind was very significant in the game," said Johnson. "Obviously the rain came in and got harder as the game went on and just being able to move the ball got very difficult for both of us. It was huge to come out and get a score early."

McDonald County's next possession ended in a 31-yard punt, but the Mustangs got the ball back seven plays later on an interception by Joshua Pacheco.

Driving into the wind continued to be a tough task for the Mustangs, who had to punt the ball back to the Liberators, this one traveling 8 yards to the Bolivar 36.

In the second quarter the Mustangs took advantage of having the wind at their backs. Cross Dowd got off a 37-yard punt that pushed Bolivar back to its own 13-yard line and the McDonald County defense stiffened, forcing a Bolivar punt into the wind that covered only 17 yards to the Liberator 35.

Destyn Dowd then connected with Jack Parnell on first down for a 35-yard touchdown pass and Richard Gasca kicked the PAT, tying the score at 7-7 with 3:12 left in the opening half.

Bolivar put together a long drive on its second possession of the third quarter, marching 68 yards in 13 plays with Blake Goodman sloshing his way the final 23 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and 14-7 advantage with :06 left in the quarter.

The Liberators then recovered an onside kick, but the McDonald County defense again rose to the occasion, forcing a Liberator punt four plays later.

McDonald County was unable to move the ball and offered up another punt, but Bolivar mishandled the wet pigskin and the Mustangs recovered.

The Liberators dug their heels into the wet turf and forced another punt, then headed the other way on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 9-yard TD run by Jordan. The PAT was good, sending the Liberators in front, 21-7, with 2:36 left to play.

The next possession by the Mustangs ended with an interception and Bolivar was able to run out the clock to seal the soggy win.

"It was a very well-played game," said Johnson. "It would have been interesting on a dry night to see what it would have looked like, but we're very grateful to come away with the win."

Hoover said he thought the two teams were "very evenly matched," adding, "I think if it was sunny it would have been a one-touchdown game either way. With the rain it was a two-touchdown game the wrong way for us. I think if we play that team 10 times it might be 5-5. We were evenly matched and both teams played extremely hard."

McDonald County mustered 35 rushing yards on 26 carries, led by Barton with 13 carries for 31 yards, Destyn Dowd nine for 15 and Joshua Pacheco two for 6.

Destyn Dowd completed five of 15 pass attempts for 108 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Parnell caught three of those passes for 73 yards and a touchdown while Cross Dowd, in his final game catching passes from his younger brother, caught two for 35 yards as the Mustangs finished with 143 yards total offense.

"There were just a lot of plays on both sides, some things here and there, that were big," said Hoover. "The bottom line is that they made a couple more plays than we did and we ran out of time. We were trying to do some things to come back and just ran out of time."

Bolivar racked up 257 yards total offense, with 252 of those coming on 51 carries.

Drake Durham gained 86 yards on 14 carries, Jordan 83 yards and two TDs on 21 totes and Goodman 77 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Bolivar completed two of its six pass attempts for 5 yards.

"Coach Hoover does a great job with his team," Johnson said. "We knew he was going to have them ready for us and they were. They game planned us very, very well. They took away what we did and offensively they attacked where they needed to attack. He did a great job."

The loss closes a season that saw the Mustangs reel off four straight wins after suffering a season-opening loss. Then, after enduring a three-game losing streak, the Mustangs built playoff momentum with a pair of big wins heading into the matchup with Bolivar.

"Anytime your season ends it just hurts. There's no other way to say it. Everybody's hurting because of it," said Hoover. "I'm just so proud of our guys and proud of this team. They came through a lot of adversity, not only over the whole season but in a lot of the games. There was a lot of adversity to overcome and I thought they did a great job and our seniors did a great job as leaders. We're really sorry to see them leave, but they can be really proud of their legacy."

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour kept the flags flying throughout the football game between McDonald County and Bolivar at Bolivar on Friday, Nov. 4.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School cheerleaders stand at attention during the National Anthem prior to the start of the football game at Boliver on Friday, Nov. 4.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS It took a host of Bolivar defenders to bring down McDonald County quarterback Destyn Dowd (at left) on this play during the Liberators’ 21-7 win over the Mustangs at Plaster Stadium on the campus of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar on Friday, Nov. 4.

