Board Tables Sanitation Discussion

PINEVILLE --The Pineville Board of Aldermen tabled a discussion on sanitation bids after opening them on Tuesday night.

Bids were received from Republic Services, CARDS, Green for Life and LRS. The bids were: Republic Services, $17 per residence; CARDS, $13.25 per residence; Green for Life, $21.50 per residence; LRS, $18.59 per residence.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Dennis, who was filling in for Mayor Gregg Sweeten, said he thought that, because the mayor was not there and one alderman, Becky Davis, was also missing, the board needed to discuss the matter later and do its due diligence. The board voted to table the discussion.

Also Tuesday, City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin told the board about a 12 percent increase on health insurance for city employees. Dennis asked when the last time was that the insurance price increased, and Ziemianin said it does every year, however, because the city has changed plans the increase has been closer to 1 or 2 percent. She also noted the new year for the health plan starts Dec. 1. Dennis asked whether the city had time to shop around for another plan. Ziemianin said there was time to change within the United Health network but it would be necessary to raise the deductible.

The board voted to accept the 12 percent increase on health care.

The board approved an expenditure of $9,100 for geotechnical fieldwork from Smith and Co. engineers for the proposed recreation center location. Dennis said the work has to be done in order for the city to apply for grants for the rec center.

Justin and Clarissa Mills appeared before the board regarding deannexation of property that they own. Clarissa Mills said that when they bought the property they were not aware it was part of the city. The previous owners had requested to be annexed but were not aware the property had actually been annexed, she said.

The board took no action on deannexation Tuesday night.

Ricky Allen requested a variance to put a 1988 mobile home on his property. He said he has replaced the bathrooms and flooring and has painted the home.

Dennis told Allen he needed to appear before the planning and zoning commission and then, if it is approved, he can come to the council for a variance.