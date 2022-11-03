Team Effort On Big Play Secures Win





MARSHFIELD -- It was one pass from Destyn Dowd to Joshua Pacheco and one kick by Richard Gasca that held up late for a 7-6 victory by the McDonald County Mustangs, but in the end, it might not have happened without so many others playing their parts.

"It really takes everyone, which is so great," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said following the victory which sent the Mustangs into the second round of district play while bringing an end to Marshfield's season. "Our line did a great job in protection and Destyn did a good job of stepping up and understanding that that's the guy we thought we could take a shot to, and he stepped up and put a great ball up there. Josh, obviously, made a great catch, and then the other guys that were on their routes ... if they're not running those routes, we don't pull (the defensive backs) in the directions that we want to, and that's something that often gets lost in a football play, the other guys that are doing their job to open things up for that one guy. So I'm proud of all our guys for doing their job."

Pacheco, McDonald County's sure-handed 6-foot-4 junior wideout, said catching the ball was "amazing," adding, "It felt great. I'd missed one before for a touchdown and it just felt great to have that one to win the game. The environment, being a close game, a dog fight ... it was awesome to catch that one."

He added, "I just kept my eye on the ball and watched it all the way into my arms."

Dowd, also a junior, threw an incomplete pass on first down before the touchdown pass. He was then stopped for no gain on second down and a holding call on third down had the Mustangs pushed back to the Marshfield 38 while looking at a third-and-20.

"It was definitely scary, but I know most of the time when I throw it Josh's way he's going to come down with the ball," Destyn Dowd said. "We set Jack (Parnell) to pull the safety in, and that left Josh one-on-one. We know he's faster than anybody. I just threw it and let him run underneath it."

Hoover said of the play, "All night, we kinda tried to take a few shots here and there. We hadn't really shown that specific play."

But it wasn't over when Pacheco hopped up off the ground holding the pigskin. No, that only tied the score.

Enter senior kicker Richard Gasca, who, along with his bright pink cleats, has been doing double kicking duty this fall for the McDonald County football and soccer teams.

"I've always been practicing," he said after the game. "This is my first year playing. If it comes down to it, it comes down to it, and you've just got to make it."

He said it helped getting some "cool" encouragement from a teammate earlier in the final quarter.

"It was like three minutes left after they scored their touchdown and (junior lineman) Jayce (Hitt) told me on the sideline, 'You're ice cold,'" he said. "So I'm ice cold."

Gasca's kick was true, but not before overcoming a slight bit of peril.

"The funny thing is, (deep snapper) Weston (Gordon) will tell you that he said he felt (the ball) come out of his hands high on the snap," said Hoover. "Obviously, that was a pretty big one point there. (Holder) Anthony D'Amico did a great job getting the ball down on the block. He's a sophomore and our backup quarterback and that's why we put him in there as the holder, because he's got a great set of hands. He did a great job getting the high snap down on the block. And Richard had to stutter step a little bit, but he put it through. He can make it with one step and that's really about all he got, and that's all it takes to get it over the crossbar."

The teamwork exemplified on the two plays -- line protection, an accurate pass, a clutch catch, superb route running, a steady hold and ice water in a kicker's veins -- is one of the same characteristics that have the Mustangs believing the game is never over until the final horn sounds.

"Even if it's a close game, we'll still battle to the end," said Pacheco. "We'll battle to the end, even if we're down. If they get the momentum, we'll still come back with more."

And the one-point win shows the importance of every point scored, especially when it comes to district.

"It feels great," said Gasca. "Winning a game like this in district ... all the points matter. It's great."



