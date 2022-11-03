SWC Mayor Commends Firefighting Efforts

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Mayor David Blake took a moment at the Southwest City Council meeting on Oct. 25 to commend Fire Chief Shane Clark and his fire department team for combating a fire that took place on Friday, Oct. 21, near Poplar Street.

After the roll call, Blake took a moment to commend the fire department for its efforts to prevent a consuming wildfire.

"I really want to commend you on your operation for putting out that fire ... Thank you, Mr. Shane," said Blake.

By challenging this disaster head-on, Blake said, Clark and his team took control of the fire. And, with the help of other nearby fire departments, they came together and saved the town, he explained.

The fire reportedly started when somebody was burning trash on Poplar Street in a backyard it got out of control.

Present at the meeting were Mayor David Blake, Westward Alderman Steven Golden Sr., Eastward Alderman Gloria Armstrong, Eastward Alderman George Snow, Westward Alderman Ridge Carpenter, Police Chief Bud Gow, Fire Chief Shane Clark, and City Clerk Jenifer Anderson.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor website, during the days of Monday, Oct. 18, through Monday, Oct. 24, McDonald County experienced D4 drought intensity. A D4 on the drought scale is the highest level and is classified as "exceptional drought." Droughts contribute to wildfires. Dry, hot and windy weather increases the likely hood of large-scale wildfires. That week was the severest level of drought in 10 years. The most severe prior drought was in September 2012.

The Southwest City Fire Department responded with two brush trucks and a fire engine, but the fire grew.

"We started out with our two brush trucks and an engine. Before it was over, we used both engines, both tankers, and both brush trucks, trying to extinguish the fire," said Clark.

A brush truck is a lightweight vehicle that is able to get off-road and fight fires where larger and heavier firefighting equipment cannot go. Most brush trucks have a water tank and a pump as well. They're equipped with firefighting tools such as axes, chainsaws and rakes. They are usually the first line of defense in places where fire engines and tankers have difficulty going.

Tanker fire trucks are usually large trucks with tanks of water to fight fires, and fire engines, on the other hand, are vehicles that transport firefighters and their equipment -- ladders, rescue gear, and power tools -- from the fire station to the fire.

After all the effort, the fire continued to grow, so the fire department called for backup. Eight other surrounding fire departments came rushing to help, including the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

The firefighters also had help from an unlikely source: the wind.

"If (wind) had traveled farther east, it would have gotten a lot worse -- east or west, either way. Actually, it going straight north was the best-case scenario for us," Clark said.

The fire was contained, and no casualties were reported from the fire.

Putting out the fire was a success because of the collaboration between fire departments. And, as for the Southwest City Fire Department, Clark was pleased because his seven-member team "all did their part."

"I'd like to thank the surrounding departments that responded to help us," Clark commented.