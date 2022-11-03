Superintendent Talks On Retirement Decision





ANDERSON -- As Mark Stanton sat in his office, a room decorated with family photos, gifts from his children, fishing signs, and mustang memorabilia, he was nestled behind his familiar desk while pondering his last months as the MC R-1 superintendent.

Stanton, McDonald County Superintendent of 13 years, will retire at the end of the 2022/2023 school year. Stanton has worked in McDonald County for 16 years and in education for nearly 30.

Stanton said he is retiring as he's ready for his next adventure in life, pointing to the idea that God led him to his current position, and he knows that God will open the next door for him.

"God brought me to McDonald County for a reason, and God will open whatever that next door is for myself and my family," Stanton said. "I truly believe that."

Stanton said that, although he doesn't know where he'll go following his retirement from the position, he's toyed with the idea of getting back into teaching, mentioning his love for chemistry and soccer as well as his experience with them.

"One of my loves, and why I did what I did, is I love kids and teaching," Stanton said, smiling. "I could see myself getting back in the classroom."

Stanton said he's most looking forward to having more flexibility in his life and getting to spend time with his family. Stanton said, when he retires, he'll miss people and the smiles he's encountered.

"I will miss a lot of things about this position," Stanton said. "I have been very blessed to be here. And it has truly been a privilege to be here. And I have been honored to serve the staff. I will miss the people, the smiles, the interactions, the good stuff," Stanton said, nodding his head and gently smiling.

Stanton said some of his proudest accomplishments throughout his time as superintendent have been securing tornado shelters at each school building in the county, the performing arts center at MCHS, a new bus barn, a new agriculture shop, an updated transportation budget and department, as well as new programs. Stanton noted he was proud of new programs like archery and eSports.

Stanton said he hopes he's impacted his staff members to be the best they can be and noted how proud he is of the staff he's chosen.

"I always say if you hire the very best principals, they'll hire the very best teachers, and they will make our kids truly be the best," Stanton said.

Stanton said he'd encourage the next superintendent to be mindful of his or her decisions, noting how rewarding they can be.

"Every day you have to make decisions on what's truly best for the kids," Stanton said, noting the difficulty in some decisions he's had to make over the years. "And love our staff, because they'll take care of you. And love our kids, because they need it."

Stanton said saying goodbye is bittersweet, but he's looking forward to whatever future is in store for him.

"It's hard to leave," Stanton said. "It's sad. There's a certain sadness about it. I guess it's a little bittersweet. But I'm truly blessed to have been along for the ride in this journey," said Stanton, who noted he will always be a Mustang at heart.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Stanton’s office is decorated with OU memorabilia, photos and gifts. Stanton said one of his daughters made him a mug (on the left) when he secured a job in MC.



ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Stanton will finish the 2022/2023 school year before his retirement. A new superintendent has yet to be hired.





