Photo Submitted Southwest City Incredible Indians for October, kindergarten through third grade (left to right): Ariana Rodriguez, Alexander Zarate-Lule, Kimberly Vasquez, Willow Bishop, Kaden Herman, Lucca Bartley, Brynlee Rosenbohm, Pablo Benhumea.

Southwest City Incredible Indians Photo Submitted Southwest City Incredible Indians for October, fourth through eighth grades (left to right): Veronica Lopez, Yahir Garcia, Camila Armenta, Dany Ixcoy, Sylvia Quintaro, Duncan Keith, Shiften Cook, Haylie Smith, Luis Escobar.



Print Headline: Southwest City Incredible Indians

