Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Fleeing Murder Suspect

PINEVILLE -- On Thursday, Oct. 27, Dawn Wynn, 48, was apprehended for the McDonald County Sheriff's Department after she skipped bail and went into hiding in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Wynn is a suspect in a murder case that took place in McDonald County in November 2021. Thanks, in part, to the efforts and collaboration with the Terre Haute Police Department in Indiana and the U.S. Marshals Service, Wynn was arrested and has been extradited back to McDonald County to be prosecuted.

In November 2021, Wynn was charged in connection with the murder of Harold Wynn.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, "Harold Wynn had been shot in the back of the head while he was in bed."

"And through the investigation," said McDonald County Police Sheriff Robert Evenson, "it was determined that she was the person responsible."

Wynn has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. She was held in jail until she posted bond and, afterward, was required to do remote check-ins on her bond. In August 2022, Wynn reportedly fled and went into hiding in Terre Haute. A couple of months later, someone recognized her on television and reported it to the local authorities.

She was taken into custody without incident because of the collaboration between U.S. marshals, the local police department in Terre Haute, and detective Pearson of the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies traveled 481 miles to the Terre Haute Police Department to bring Wynn back to McDonald County. She is currently being held at the McDonald County detention center in Pineville.

"I, obviously, want to thank the public for their help in catching her," said Everson. "Without a sharp-eyed member of the public, she might have still been at large."

Everson also appreciated the local media in Terre Haute for getting the information out there with her photograph.

Judge Kevin Selby will handle the next step in Dawn Wynn's case.