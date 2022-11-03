Religion: All Twisted Up

Doug Cory greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. There were several spoken and unspoken prayer requests. We are grateful for the recent rain, and we had a great time passing out candy at the SWC Trunk or Treat for our church.

The adult Sunday school lesson was from Hosea 10:5-15, "The Sin Harvested," which tells us that God's judgment will be experienced by those who reject Him, and we will be accountable for our actions.

Janet Chaney shared a devotional that reminds us that "we have a choice to take a chance to make changes in our lives" and that words are like a piece of paper that gets waded up once they are spoken; they can never be straightened out like they once were. We are to be mindful of what we say.

Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory. Susan Cory and Karen Gardner led the congregation in singing hymns of praise, including "Standing On The Promises."

Sunday's sermon, "All Twisted Up," was a message on faith that sometimes gets all twisted up. Pastor Mark Hall began by reading Hebrews 11:1, "Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen," and Romans 4:1-5 that tells us about righteousness through faith.

Brother Mark began by telling us that some people serve God, do good works, go to church, tithe, and then when they need something, they just think God will do it. "They have a form of faith, but a twisted faith. The problem with that is that when we pray for something and God doesn't do it or do it like we want it to happen, one of three things happen with that kind of faith. First, we may feel guilt. We feel like we have sinned and we are not good enough for it. Second, we become angry or disappointed in God, like He is holding out on us. And, third, we feel ashamed like we didn't have enough faith for it to happen. In order to understand this, we must know what faith is and what it isn't." To explain, Brother Mark referred to scripture from Jeremiah 29:11 and Hebrews 11:1 "Faith is not a personal superpower that we have to write our own future for us. Faith is a gift from God to trust Him to write our future for us."

Brother Mark told us that "God has plans for us, but the problem is that they may not line up with ours. God's plans for us are all good and that we prosper. Faith is believing God and knowing that He is in control. God's will isn't always done on earth, but it is in heaven. We live in a fallen world with a curse on it that started in Genesis 3. With that curse comes a lot of things. We are surrounded by ungodly people who make ungodly choices. We won't find heaven on earth. The glimpses God shows us of His glory don't affect everyone the same way. Heaven on earth is different for different people. But God's heaven is perfect and there for everyone. We can be saved or be healed. It is more important to be saved. Salvation is more important than your health, wealth or home. Health is temporary and salvation is eternal and everything on earth is temporary." Brother Mark referred to 1 John 5:14 and 1 Timothy 2:4 and said, "It is God's plan for everyone to be saved."

In closing, Brother Mark said, "When you pray for something and nothing happens, you may ask yourself if you know how to pray. There is life in the Spirit. The Spirit prays for the will of God." Hebrews 8:26-27 says, "Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for, as we ought, but the Spirit Himself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. Now He who searches the hearts knows what the mind of the Spirit is, because He makes intercession for the saints according to the will of God."

Brother Mark said, "When we may think we don't know how to pray, the Spirit prays because it knows two things -- your heart and the will of God. It will work out for the good. Things may not happen like we want when we pray selfishly, but when we let the Spirit pray, all things work for the good of the people who love God. Real faith is trusting God to write our future for us. To know God's will is to know His word. Trusting His will impacts your life if you have the right kind of faith."

Our hymn of invitation was "Just As I Am," and Rick Lett gave the benediction. Before dismissing, Brother Mark presented Wesley with his Certificate of Baptism. May God bless him for his decision to follow Christ.

We invite you to Bible Study on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m., and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome at Mill Creek Baptist Church, located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

