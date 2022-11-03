Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email Graham Thomas at [email protected] or Bennett Horne at [email protected]

Thursday's Games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

At Pineville Elementary School

Joplin at McDonald County 7th^5:30 p.m.

At Anderson Middle School

Joplin at McDonald County 8th^5:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

at Gans Creek, Columbia

Class 4 State Meet^Noon

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 4 District 6 Tournament

McDonald County at Bolivar^7 p.m.

Monday's Games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County 7th at Carl Junction^5:30 p.m.

McDonald County 8th at Carl Junction^5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

McDonald County 7th at Monett^5:30 p.m.

McDonald County 8th at Monett^5:30 p.m.