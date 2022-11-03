Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the McDonald County Press. Phone 479-855-3724, or email Graham Thomas at [email protected] or Bennett Horne at [email protected]
Thursday's Games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Pineville Elementary School
Joplin at McDonald County 7th^5:30 p.m.
At Anderson Middle School
Joplin at McDonald County 8th^5:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
at Gans Creek, Columbia
Class 4 State Meet^Noon
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 4 District 6 Tournament
McDonald County at Bolivar^7 p.m.
Monday's Games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
McDonald County 7th at Carl Junction^5:30 p.m.
McDonald County 8th at Carl Junction^5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
McDonald County 7th at Monett^5:30 p.m.
McDonald County 8th at Monett^5:30 p.m.