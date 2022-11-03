Mustangs Win By A Nose!





MARSHFIELD -- The gameplan wasn't necessarily "better late than never," but when the opportunity presented itself, the McDonald County Mustangs seized the moment, pulling out a last-minute -- or last-half minute, in this case -- victory by a 7-6 margin over the Marshfield Jays in the opening round of the Class 4 District 6 playoffs on Friday, Oct. 28.

McDonald County (6-4), the district's No. 6 seed, scored on a 38-yard pass from Destyn Dowd to Joshua Pacheco with 0:32 left in the game and Richard Gasca's successful point-after try sent the Mustangs over No. 3 seed Marshfield (5-5) at R.A. Barr Stadium in Marshfield.

The win extends McDonald County's season into the second round of district action, in which the Mustangs travel to face No. 2 seed Bolivar on Friday at 7 p.m.

"I'm just really proud of our kids for persevering," McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said after the white knuckler. "It was a gritty, gritty performance and just a gritty win. At no time did I see our kids hang their heads. They did a great job tonight of moving on to the next play very quickly. And that's on both sides of the ball."

With 8:46 left in the game, and the score tied at 0-0, Marshfield intercepted a McDonald County pass and then drove to the Mustang 12-yard line. Then, on third and 7, senior quarterback Bryant Bull completed a touchdown pass to Joe Harles. The senior wideout, who is also the team's kicker, missed the PAT, leaving the Jays in front by a 6-0 margin with 6:15 left in the game.

Mustang return man Sam Barton made a good return on the ensuing kick, but a penalty on the Mustang sideline sent the offense back to its own 40-yard line with 6:05 to play.

The Mustangs moved the ball in spurts, with no play gaining more than half of the first one, an 8-yard pass completion from Destyn Dowd to his brother Cross Dowd.

Destyn Dowd converted two big fourth downs to keep the final drive alive, bullying his way for 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Marshfield 40 and, four plays later, 3 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 31.

He followed the second conversion run with an incomplete pass and a carry for no yards.

McDonald County was called for holding on the next play, pushing the ball back to the Marshfield 38 to set up the go-ahead Destyn Dowd-to-Pacheco touchdown.

"I'm proud of our kids for keeping their heads up and staying together and pushing each other to have a shot at that last play and making it happen," said Hoover. "Even though it was a struggle, I was proud of the kids for the attitude and mindset they had throughout the game."

After his successful PAT, Gasca hit a good kickoff that Marcus Gritts returned 4 yards from the Marshfield 24. With 0:25 on the clock, the Marshfield quarterback attempted two passes -- both broken up by Pacheco -- with a 3-yard scramble sandwiched in between. The Mustangs then recovered a Marshfield fumble on fourth down at the Marshfield 29 and went into the victory formation with Destyn Dowd taking a knee three times to end the game.

"There's no good way to end the season other than winning a state championship, and there's only one team that gets to win their last game," said Marshfield coach Cody Bull. "Those are tough. You look in (your players') eyes and you know they're hurt, and it should hurt because it matters to them. So it's good to see I've got a bunch of guys that love football and love each other."

He added, "It was just a great high school football game. I told them that was one of the best high school games I've ever coached in. Somebody had to lose right there and, unfortunately, it was us. Hats off to McDonald County. It's good for them. I wish it would have come out different. Coach Hoover does an awesome job with them."

The two defenses ruled the game for most of the night. McDonald County ended up with 112 rushing yards on 41 carries and 128 yards passing for a total of 240 yards, while Marshfield gained 80 yards rushing on 22 carries and 71 yards through the air for a total of 151 yards.

"Our defense did a really great job of keeping us in the game," said Hoover.

"I thought the game would go that way," Cody Bull said. "I thought it would be a low-scoring game where we would hopefully wear them down and pick our spots, but they did a great job coming back. We knew we'd have to pick our spots offensively. They're athletic in the secondary and very big and physical up front. We felt like we had chances to take our shots and we could have made some plays but we didn't."

The Jays had a 67-yard touchdown run called back in the third quarter on a penalty with 3:35 on the clock.

"Obviously, we had that big touchdown run called back, which I thought was the difference in the game," Cody Bull said.

Barton led the Mustangs on the ground with 17 carries for 70 yards. Destyn Dowd added 24 yards on 15 carries, Jordan Saylor 13 yards on four carries and Samuel Murphy 8 yards on three carries.

The Jays were led by junior Dayvion Harris, who recorded 81 yards on 12 carries.

Destyn Dowd completed 13 of 23 passes, with Pacheco finishing with four catches for 60 yards and Weston Gordon two for 30 yards, Cross Dowd four for 23 and Jack Parnell three for 15.

Bryant Bull notched 71 yards on 6-of-15 passing for the Jays, with Tyler Young hauling in two for 36 yards.

The Mustangs, winners of two in a row and now 3-2 on the road, next face a Bolivar squad that is 2-2 at home. The Mustangs are averaging 19.3 points a game with the Liberators allowing 24.6. Bolivar is scoring at a clip of 22.4 points per game, with McDonald County giving up 21.8.

BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County receiver Joshua Pacheco (left) tries to pull away from Marshfield defender Travis Greenfield after catching a pass during their game Friday, Oct. 28, at Marshfield.



BENNETT HORNE/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mustang junior Toby Moore brings Marshfield quarterback Bryant Bull to the ground during their game at Marshfield on Friday, Oct. 28.



Up Next: District Playoffs

Opponent: Bolivar Liberators

Where: Bolivar

When: Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

McDonald Co. to Date

6-4

8/26 at Mount Vernon, 31-7, L

9/2 vs. Marshfield, 35-13, W

9/9 at Logan-Rogersville, 21-14, W

9/16 vs. Nevada, 27-26, W

9/23 at Cassville, 21-14, W

9/30 vs. Lamar, 54-14, L

10/7 at Monett, 18-0, L

10/14 vs. Seneca, 28-21, L

10/21 at East Newton, 40-14, W

10/28 at Marshfield, 7-6, W

Bolivar to Date

4-6

8/26 at West Plains, 16-7, L

9/2 at Rolla, 42-7, L

9/9 vs. at Parkview, 51-12, W

9/17 vs. Lebanon, 47-3, L

9/23 at Glendale, 21-6 L

9/30 at Camdenton, 56-14, L

10/7 vs. Waynesville, 34-26, W

10/14 vs. Hillcrest, 53-14, W

10/21 vs. Kickapoo, 12-7, L

10/28 vs. Hillcrest, 42-0, W



