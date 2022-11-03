Memorial Highway Unveiled At Ceremony

McDonald County High School observed Chris Marion Day on Oct. 26 with a ceremony led by the JROTC, during which the new Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway was unveiled.

Chris Marion was a 2005 McDonald County High School graduate who enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and deployed to Iraq. In February 2006, Marion was killed while on patrol when his military vehicle hit a roadside bomb. Each year the JROTC holds Chris Marion Day in his memory.

Kim Harrell, who served as assistant principal at the time that Marion was at MCHS, was the guest speaker.

He asked his listeners to take 30 seconds and come up with their definition of a hero.

"As a society, we probably cheapen that word. We seem to think a lot of things are a hero," he said. He said about 34 years ago, his cousin kicked a field goal allowing MCHS to beat Joplin, and was called a hero. He said basketball players, wrestling champions, people like Steve Jobs, Johnny Cash and Elvis or "whoever's big on TikTok" are called heroes, "but the truth is, they're not."

"Most heroes are common, everyday people, but when a situation is put before them, they do outstanding and extraordinary things," he said.

He said Chris Marion was like a lot of today's students, and he might have occasionally missed school. When that happened, he had to visit Harrell. One time they were talking, and Harrell asked him about his plans after graduation. Marion told him he had not decided, and Harrell encouraged him to start thinking about it. A couple of weeks later, Marion told Harrell he had decided to join the military, learn a trade and later go to college. Harrell told him joining the military was noble, but there was an easier way.

"He said, 'I want to serve my country, I want to protect my friends, and I want to protect my family,'" Harrell said.

He said that if his cousin had missed the field goal 34 years ago, life would have gone on.

"For Chris Marion, life didn't go on. He paid the ultimate sacrifice for me, for you, for his friends, family and his country. If there's a better definition of a hero, I don't know it."

He said he hoped that, when students drive the newly designated highway and see the sign, they would take a moment to reflect on Marion and that they would someday tell their children or grandchildren about him and his sacrifice.

Then he looked heavenward and said, "Chris, thank you for your sacrifice. Please know you'll always be a McDonald County hero for all of us."

State Rep. Dirk Deaton said that, four years ago, some JROTC cadets asked him what it would take to have the portion of U.S. Business 71 from State Highway 76 West in Anderson (at the high school) to State Highway EE in Pineville (Marion's hometown) named in honor of Marion.

"I didn't think it would take four years, but I'm glad we're here today," he said. "It would not have been accomplished without the efforts of many."

According to a news release, Deaton sponsored legislation that was incorporated into SB 258 to create the memorial highway. The bill was approved by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Mike Parson in 2021.

Deaton thanked the JROTC.

"They were the inspiration. They took the initiative and made sure it got done," he said.

He also said Missouri tax dollars are not used in the construction of memorial highway signs, and the signs were constructed with donations from Liberty Utilities, New-Mac Electric, American Legion Post 392, and Ozark Funeral Home.

Following the ceremony, Walter Wood, Marion's father, said, "Chris was very loved by everybody. One of those kids that everyone wanted. He was real religious. He made everyone laugh."

Regarding the unveiling of the highway sign, he said, "It's awesome. We knew it was coming. We really figured it would happen. I don't know how many times I've driven down here to see if the sign was up, and now it is. It's awesome."