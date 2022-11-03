MCHS Business Department Hosted Career Fair Nov. 2

ANDERSON -- McDonald County High School's business department hosted its 19th annual career fair on Nov. 2, an event for all MCHS students.

Kristy Gilgen, MCHS business teacher, said the fair offered 75 booths this year, 15 more than last year. Gilgen said the fair showcased post-graduation opportunities including career options, college options, and military options.

Gilgen said the goal of the career fair is for students to see their post-graduation options, and for seniors to connect with potential employers, schools, and additional job opportunities.

"We want the kids to see what's out there," Gilgen said. "This year, there's even more because there are quite a few places that are wanting to set up interviews and take applications."

Gilgen said that, at the career fair, students were able to ask questions, gain contact information, and gain networking opportunities.

Dinah McCall, MCHS business teacher, said students ask important career questions at the fair.

"They ask questions like, 'How much can I make?' and 'How much education do I need for this job?'" McCall said.

All high school students were encouraged to attend the career fair, preparing students of all ages for post-secondary goals.

ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Abby Bishop represented Missouri Southern State University at the 2021 Career Fair. Various colleges were at the career fair alongside businesses.

