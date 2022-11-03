MCHS Boys Soccer Ends In Districts





The McDonald County boys soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday with a 2-0 loss to Belton in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament in Webb City.

The Mustangs finished the season with an overall record of 5-14.

"Belton had quality players and utilized their strengths to take the game to us," said first-year McDonald County head coach Nathan Haikey. "They really used a lot of pressure to win possession of the ball."

Belton took advantage of that possession to score its first goal off a cross within the first five minutes of regulation.

Belton's second goal came around the 14-minute mark, Haikey said.

"Same type of build up, but instead of crossing the Belton winger was able to get a shot and score," Haikey said.

Haikey said the Mustangs instantly changed to a more defensive formation.

"We were able to steady the game and actually swung momentum in our favor," he said.

The Mustangs put pressure on Belton's back line but never really were able to get a good look at the goal, Haikey said.

The coach said goalkeeper Tomas DeLaCruz came up big with a "world-class" save late in the match.

"Other than that, Belton did not get much put together in terms of offensive threats after their early goals," Haikey said. "Our midfielders were able to get control and take some pressure off our defenders."

On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Mustangs were defeated at Webb City 1-0 in double extra time in their final match of the regular season.



