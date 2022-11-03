McDonald County Press Obituaries For Nov. 3, 2022

Mary Ellen Amey

Sept. 25, 1936

Oct. 25, 2022

Mary Ellen Amey, 86, of Washburn, Mo., died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Solace House in Joplin, Mo.

She was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Mohegan, W.V., to Julius and Birdie (Jenks) Johnston. She married Thomas Edward Amey Sr. in June 1952. Her husband became disabled from an accident working in the coal mines and she was his caregiver for more than 40 years. She was a Christian. She enjoyed gardening and canning and was a singer and song writer. She was an avid reader, her favorite author was Zane Grey, and when her eyesight failed she listened to audible books. She was a big fan of Blake Shelton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Edward Amey Sr.; daughter, Peggy Epling; son, Christopher Sterling Amey; granddaughters, Amber Ruthellen Epling and Rebecca Gayle Epling.

Mary is survived by her children, Joyce Elaine Sidwell of Centerton, Ark., Laura Gayle Epling of Washburn, Thomas Amey Jr. "T-Bone" (Lillie) of Kingston, Okla., Timothy Amey of Fulton, Mo.; and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 31, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

