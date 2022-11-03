McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Oct. 9

Axel A. Stanek, 31, Anderson, Assault -- Second Degree

David Cole Eden, 22, Anderson, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, fugitive from out-of-state

Nancy Cox, 30, Rogers, AR, miscellaneous controlled substance

Oct. 10

Pamela Clayton, 41, Seligman, no proof of insurance, DWI -- second or subsequent felony B, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/when turning left or right

Oct. 11

Danielle Webb, 49, Anderson, passing bad check, forgery, passing bad check

Joshua Lee Patton, 24, Neosho, forgery

Oct. 12

Amber Lee Stecker, 41, Pineville, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dillion James Palmer, 29, Warrensburg, stealing motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, stealing $750 or more, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Raymond Lee Lambert, 67, Washburn, rape or attempted rape -- first degree -- victim is less than 12 years of age

Craig Guinn, 59, Pineville, receiving stolen property

Oct. 13

Jamie Deann Zimmerman, 44, Pineville, domestic assault -- second degree

Heidi Renee Huckeba, 23, Rocky Comfort, possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing/larceny/theft

Oct. 14

SJ Joseph, 19, Noel, assault -- fourth degree, pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims

Oct. 15

Juan Carlos DeLaCruz-Ocampo, 26, Southwest City, assault -- third degree

Oct. 16

Lyndol C. Wolfe, 37, Noel, domestic assault -- second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Lee Kirby, 39, Anderson, parole violation, assault -- second degree, burglary -- second degree

Oct. 18

Lucille Heather Bennett, 35, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

Aaron Nathaniel Riley, 39, Pineville, fugitive from out of state

Jennifer Michelle Seymour, 39, Lanagan, stealing -- $750 or more

Chad M. Schaffer, 41, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended

Oct. 19

Wade Gavin Lawson, 33, Anderson, operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

April Marie Smith, 36, Noel, defective equipment

Sydney T Ross, 27, Webb City, stealing -- $750 or more

Oct. 20

Terry Robert May, 37, Anderson, burglary -- second degree

Oct. 23

Andrew R. Specht, 42, no address provided, fugitive from out of state

Quendarius T. Sanford, no age provided, Fayetteville, passing bad check

Greg Anthony Hubbard, 63, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- habitual

Trent M Evenson, 30, Bella Vista, AR, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)

Oct. 24

McCordy Solomon, 23, Centerton, AR, property damage -- first degree -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal

Oct. 25

James E. Johnny, 44, Goodman, assault -- second degree

Austin Steven Francisco, 30, Pineville, domestic assault -- second degree

Jenny Marie Teague, 39, Neosho, court-ordered sanction

Sylvia Sue Moss, 49, Goodman, forgery

Oct. 26

Tyler Aaron Logan, 27, Seligman, domestic assault -- fourth degree, first or second offense

Tasha Dawn McAdams, 40, Goodman, exceeding posted speech limit (1-5 miles per hour over)

Tazia Nikole Guerra, 27, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree, two or more/pattern of activity with no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5

Oct. 27

Max Ruben, 25, Noel, willfully failing/refusing to obey or resisting/opposing LEO or firefighter in the proper discharge of their duties

Aaron Ashon Peters, 21, Noel, burglary -- second degree, stealing

Dawn Renee Wynn, 48, Pea Ridge, AR, murder -- second degree, armed criminal action

Nicholas Alan Adams, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5

Oct. 28

Iuson Niffang, 27, Noel, vicious animal

Bobby W. Jones, 52, Anderson, fugitive from out of state

Oct. 29

Uriel Bahena, 29, Noel, fugitive from out of state

Kristi Maree Hartkopf, no age provided, Rogers, AR, stealing

Patrick David Henry, 42, Anderson, court sanction

Ashley Renee Hoyer, 36, no address provided, DWI -- serious physical injury