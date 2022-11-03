McDonald County Booking Reports

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Oct. 9
Axel A. Stanek, 31, Anderson, Assault -- Second Degree
David Cole Eden, 22, Anderson, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license -- first offense, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing -- creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, driving while revoked/suspended -- first offense, fugitive from out-of-state
Nancy Cox, 30, Rogers, AR, miscellaneous controlled substance
Oct. 10
Pamela Clayton, 41, Seligman, no proof of insurance, DWI -- second or subsequent felony B, driving while revoked or driving while suspended, fail to signal/gave improper signal when stopping/when turning left or right
Oct. 11
Danielle Webb, 49, Anderson, passing bad check, forgery, passing bad check
Joshua Lee Patton, 24, Neosho, forgery
Oct. 12
Amber Lee Stecker, 41, Pineville, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dillion James Palmer, 29, Warrensburg, stealing motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, stealing $750 or more, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
Raymond Lee Lambert, 67, Washburn, rape or attempted rape -- first degree -- victim is less than 12 years of age
Craig Guinn, 59, Pineville, receiving stolen property
Oct. 13
Jamie Deann Zimmerman, 44, Pineville, domestic assault -- second degree
Heidi Renee Huckeba, 23, Rocky Comfort, possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing/larceny/theft
Oct. 14
SJ Joseph, 19, Noel, assault -- fourth degree, pursuant to subdivision (3) special victims
Oct. 15
Juan Carlos DeLaCruz-Ocampo, 26, Southwest City, assault -- third degree
Oct. 16
Lyndol C. Wolfe, 37, Noel, domestic assault -- second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Justin Lee Kirby, 39, Anderson, parole violation, assault -- second degree, burglary -- second degree
Oct. 18
Lucille Heather Bennett, 35, Anderson, fugitive from out of state
Aaron Nathaniel Riley, 39, Pineville, fugitive from out of state
Jennifer Michelle Seymour, 39, Lanagan, stealing -- $750 or more
Chad M. Schaffer, 41, Anderson, driving while revoked or driving while suspended
Oct. 19
Wade Gavin Lawson, 33, Anderson, operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
April Marie Smith, 36, Noel, defective equipment
Sydney T Ross, 27, Webb City, stealing -- $750 or more
Oct. 20
Terry Robert May, 37, Anderson, burglary -- second degree
Oct. 23
Andrew R. Specht, 42, no address provided, fugitive from out of state
Quendarius T. Sanford, no age provided, Fayetteville, passing bad check
Greg Anthony Hubbard, 63, Pineville, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- habitual
Trent M Evenson, 30, Bella Vista, AR, exceed posted speed limit (exceeded by 11-15 miles per hour)
Oct. 24
McCordy Solomon, 23, Centerton, AR, property damage -- first degree -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal
Oct. 25
James E. Johnny, 44, Goodman, assault -- second degree
Austin Steven Francisco, 30, Pineville, domestic assault -- second degree
Jenny Marie Teague, 39, Neosho, court-ordered sanction
Sylvia Sue Moss, 49, Goodman, forgery
Oct. 26
Tyler Aaron Logan, 27, Seligman, domestic assault -- fourth degree, first or second offense
Tasha Dawn McAdams, 40, Goodman, exceeding posted speech limit (1-5 miles per hour over)
Tazia Nikole Guerra, 27, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child -- first degree, two or more/pattern of activity with no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5
Oct. 27
Max Ruben, 25, Noel, willfully failing/refusing to obey or resisting/opposing LEO or firefighter in the proper discharge of their duties
Aaron Ashon Peters, 21, Noel, burglary -- second degree, stealing
Dawn Renee Wynn, 48, Pea Ridge, AR, murder -- second degree, armed criminal action
Nicholas Alan Adams, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk -- first degree -- first offense -- no sexual conduct, abuse or neglect of a child under section 568.060.5
Oct. 28
Iuson Niffang, 27, Noel, vicious animal
Bobby W. Jones, 52, Anderson, fugitive from out of state
Oct. 29
Uriel Bahena, 29, Noel, fugitive from out of state
Kristi Maree Hartkopf, no age provided, Rogers, AR, stealing
Patrick David Henry, 42, Anderson, court sanction
Ashley Renee Hoyer, 36, no address provided, DWI -- serious physical injury