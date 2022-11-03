Little Theatre To Present ‘Shadows Of Autumn’

DG Friday is a variety show produced by the McDonald County High School drama program's Dabbs Greer Theatre Society at the McDonald County Little Theatre on the MCHS Campus. DG stands for Dabbs Greer, and each show features a Dabbs Greer impersonator. Jaydaan Hearl-Stephens will impersonate Dabbs Greer on Nov. 4 and 11.

DG Friday upcoming shows include "Shadows of Autumn," a bit of fun, thrills and chills. It will feature "Monster Comedy," "The Tell-Tale Heart" and "Dracula." Featured singers include Kaitlyn Epling and Josiah Burk. Featured actors include Payton Nalley as Dracula as well as Huxley Wardlaw, Quinci Chamberlain, Ricky Wright, Kaleb Hand, Makenzie Handline, Jacob Winkler, Aiden Laffiteau, Chloe Howard, Chloe Burk and Brenna Jensen.

The Nov. 4, 6 p.m. dinner and show is $12, or 6:30 p.m. show only advanced $5 or at door $8. It plays again on Nov. 11 -- 6 p.m. show only advanced $5 or at door $8. Concessions are available.

Following "Shadows of Autumn" is a special event on Nov. 18; "Hooray for the Holidays with Santa." This DG Friday is a Christmas-themed show just right for children of all ages, and there will be goodies. Guests will have an opportunity to have pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This party celebration is $10 per guest.

To reserve a dinner, tickets must be purchased before 3 p.m. on the Wednesday before the show on Friday. Pay at the MCHS office, or for more information or to reserve tickets, email [email protected]

DG Friday is presented in the McDonald County Little Theatre on the campus of McDonald County High School, 100 Mustang Drive, Anderson, Mo. The building is located on the campus between the baseball field and the fair barn. It is also next to the business building and diagonal across the street from the Anderson Middle School. This building has previously served as the shop building and ROTC building and has been remodeled as a dinner theater.