Leach Qualifies For State Cross-County Meet





McDonald County senior Hunter Leach has one more cross-country race to run.

Leach qualified for the Class 4A state meet by finishing 27th overall at the Class 4A District 2 Meet last Saturday at Inman Intermediate School in Nixa, Mo.

The top 30 runners at districts qualify for the state meet, which will be held at noon this Friday at Gans Creek in Columbia.

Leach crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 35.97 seconds to secure his spot.

"His hard work has finally paid off for him," said McDonald County cross country coach Ashleigh Griffin. "He's been pretty consistent around the 17:30s, and that's what it takes -- consistency"

Griffin said Leach is the first McDonald County boys runner to qualify for state since 2013 when the whole team qualified.

"His goal all year has been to make it to this stage, but I'm not sure he believed it was really possible until recently. Now it's time to go enjoy the big stage and hope for a great performance there."

McDonald County finished ninth overall as a team at the district meet with 262 points.

West Plains finished first out of 17 teams with 61 points, followed by Willard in second with 77.

Junior Caleb Garvin placed 42nd overall at 18:22.41, while junior Lane Pratt was 58th at 19:02.01.

Freshman Mason Burton came in 67th at 19:29.99, with fellow ninth-grader Devon Hickman right behind him in 68th at 19:32.41.

Senior Cross Spencer was 79th at 19:59.11, while senior Blaine Ortiz was 88th at 20:14.05.

Girls

Four Lady Mustangs ran in the Class 4 District 2, girls meet on Saturday, falling just below the threshold of recording a team score.

Kate Cheney placed 57th at 22:48.81, while Anna Price was 67th at 23:21.77.

Clara Horton finished 93rd at 25:41.15, while Madison Burton was 94th at 25:47.84.



