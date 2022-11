Land Transfers

Oct. 24-28

Josh Wagner, Donnaka Wagner to Carol Lynn Payton. Sec. 23. Twp. 23, Range 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Kao V. Yang, Avia V. Yang to San San Tin, Tha Khar. Sec. 4 Twp. 23, Range. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

633 LCC to Brandon Reynolds. Original Town of Anderson Block 2 Lot 8-9. McDonald County, Mo.

Nedra C. Vantrease to Paul Boatman. Sec. 25. Twp. 23. Range 31. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to Scott D. Roberts. Pogeus Addition Block 6, Lot 1-5. McDonald County, Mo.

Jennifer Leigh McCoy, Austin McCoy to Jose Alberto Reyes. McMillen Heights Lots 5-6. McDonald County, Mo.

Brian K. Buske, Jill Buske to Brian Buske, Jill Buske. Sec. 19, Twp. 23. Range 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mike C. Hull to Mike C. Hull Revocable Trust, Sec. 27. Twp. 22, Range 33. Kistler & Davis addition Noel Block 4 Lots 1-5. McDonald County, Mo.

Gary Brewer, Delana Brewer to Kasey Woods, Toshia Woods. Sec. 8. Twp. 22, Range 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Ray Pickering, Charlene Pickering to Ray Pickering. Sec. 19. Twp. 21. Range 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Della Schlessman to William Ziemainin, Melissa Ziemainin. Sec. 24. Twp. 22. Range 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Larry Reynolds, Debra Reynolds to Asa J. Lazure. Sec. 11. Twp. 23. Range 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Stacey Schmidt, Walter M. Johnson to Jeffrey L. Chinn. Clear Water Addition Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Dale Patrick, Lisa Patrick to Blue Spring Investment Group, LLC. Sec. 32. Twp. 22. Range 33.Honey Acres Subdivision Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Gavin Giese, Melissa Giese to Abode Mode LLC. Sec. 21. Twp. 21. Range 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Windell D. Thompson to Fran J. Billings. Sec. 10. Twp. 22. Range 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jesus Montero to Jesus Montero, Sulema Jacobo. Lamson's second addition. Block 37, Lot 4. Sec. 33. Twp. 21. Range 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Yancy A. McCool, Brandy N McCool to The William and Diana Goodwin Trust. Chapman's Addition Block 10 Lots 1-3.

Franklin Miller, Nadine Miller to Jordan Fisher. Pinecrest Development Lot 25.

McDonald County R-1 School District to Old Blue Assets, LLC. Park Valley Lot 12.