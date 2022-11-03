Businesses Unite To Provide Family Safe Drinking Water

NOEL -- On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Chris Long Foundation and the Waterboys teamed up with Xylem Inc., Talking Rain AQA, and the Water Well Trust to provide clean and safe drinking water to the Whitehead family at 206 Boxer Lane in Noel. Other local businesses, such as the Waterworks of Missouri and Letts & Demery Pump & Drilling, also came together to help give clean, fresh drinking water to this family.

Water is a life-giving resource that many take for granted. Many American families don't have access to safe drinking water. According to the Chris Long Foundation, "More than 2 million Americans lack access to running water and indoor plumbing."

"We had no idea when we moved into our house what a struggle it would be to have and enjoy clean water," said Chad Whitehead.

This comes as a surprise to many, especially in the year 2022, but someone suffering from a lack of safe drinking water might be right in your own neighborhood.

This project marks the 11th joint project for Xylem, the Water Well Trust, and Waterboys' Hometown H2O program.

In 2015, the Chris Long foundation created the Waterboys with the HometownH20 program. Through the HometownH20 program, the goal was to provide clean water to American communities, households and schools. Many professional athletes from the NFL and NBA, along with fans across the world come together for a single cause: providing clean, accessible drinking water to one million people. Since then, the Waterboys have raised more than $5 million to help provide clean drinking water to more than 395,000 people.

The Water Well Trust organization was created by the Water Systems Council. Its initiative is to give clean water to families that don't have access to safe drinking water.

According to its website: "The Water Well Trust is the only national nonprofit organization helping Americans get access to a clean, safe water supply."

By providing them with the funds they need to drill new wells, low-income families can now have the resources they need to either repair or replace their wells to obtain safe drinking water.

Xylem Inc. is a global water technology company that continues to develop innovative ways to "optimize water and resource management." It has 17,000 employees and has helped more than 150 countries to be water-secure. Xylem Inc. supplies a variety of products and services ranging from software operating systems, hydro turbine equipment, supplies and parts, and other water treatment services.

"One of the pillars of the work we do is ensuring that sustainable sources of fresh water are available to everyone," said Susan O'Grady.

O'Grady is the director of marketing, building services and agriculture for Xylem Inc.

"Our team and our partners are proud to support this life-changing initiative and provide clean water access for those in need."

Through Xylem's "Watermark" program, they've collaborated with other organizations like The Chris Long Foundation, Talking Rain AQA, and the Water Well Trust organization to help families like the Whiteheads.

Other local businesses have also joined in to support the Whiteheads. The Vinyl Institute donated the piping material for the project. And Waterworks of Missouri and Letts & Demery did the installation and well drilling for the project.

Because of all the contributions and donations, the Whitehead family received a new water well system for their home.

"It is a blessing for our family to receive this donation, which will provide us with clean, potable water in our home," said Whitehead. "Now we will be able to have enough water to sustain our family for a whole day and more. We are extremely grateful for this generous donation."

For more information about the Hometown H2O project, visit waterboys.org/hometown. And for those who want to learn more about Xylem's Watermark initiative, visit www.xylem.com/watermark.

COURTESY PHOTO/Xylem The Whitehead family is "extremely grateful for this generous donation." Now, the family can have safe drinking water from their new water wells.

