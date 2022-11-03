Bar L Ranch Named Century Farm

Name of owner(s): John Lauderdale and Monica Shuler-Rickman (Siblings)

Name of farm: Bar L Ranch

Town/Community: Anderson/Erie McNatt

Year Established: 1903

Acreage: 160 (Originally),

120 (Currently)

Question: What kind of farming do you do?

Answer: Right now we just do hay, and maybe we'll go back into beef cattle and horses at some point. (John Lauderdale)

Question: Who established this farm, and who else has owned it over the years?

Answer: Established in 1903 by Charles Jefferson Lauderdale and wife Louise Stillons (great-grandparents)

Second owner Kermit Lauderdale and wife Frances Lauderdale (grandparents)

Third owner Edmond Lauderdale (father)

Current owners John Lauderdale and Monica Shuler-Rickman

Question: How has the farm changed over the years since its establishment?

Answer: The house that was originally there got too difficult to handle, so we tore it down and my dad built an earth contact home. (John Lauderdale)

Question: Please add any other interesting historical facts about the farm.

Answer: Our great-grandmother traveled here from Kentucky in a covered wagon and, when she died, was 97. She traveled in covered wagons, and she got to see men walk on the moon. (John Lauderdale)

Question: What are your thoughts on your farm being named a century farm?

Answer: This is the history of our family. And I'm thankful because that's something my dad talked about, just didn't have the ingenuity to figure out how to do it. To me, it's a good way to honor him because he's really the one that has kept the farm. We lost my grandpa many years ago, so he kept it going and taught me everything I know. (Monica Shuler-Rickman)

"I'm just ecstatic. I just so wish that he could be here. Of all the things that, if I could change anything, it would be to have him here to get this. It would have been to surprise him with 'Hey Dad, we finally got it taken care of.' But he'll get to. We'll talk. I'll visit the cemetery, and we'll talk." (John Lauderdale)