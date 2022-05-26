What is a PTO?

Keep in mind that a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) or a Parent Teacher Partnership (PTP) are not Parent Teacher Associations (PTA). PTAs are part of a national organization with national rules. They help the individual units with taxes and charge membership fees. The PTO and PTP organizations can and do make up their own individual rules.

I am not an expert. I have experience with the Noel Primary PTO and the Noel Elementary PTO. At its most basic, a PTO is a group dedicated to coordinating extra things for the children of one particular school. It isn't one group for the school district. The Noel Primary PTO organization is fairly simple with a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary. The officers must be parents/guardians with children or grandchildren in the school district. Often one also works in the building.

I haven't heard of any PTOs in the district charging membership fees. I'm not in contact with the other PTOs. So I can only say for sure that there are no fees for Noel Primary and the Noel Elementary PTOs. Any parent or guardian of a child in the school building is considered a voting member if they come to a meeting. Teachers and administrators who come to the meeting also are voting members.

What does a PTO do?

That varies wildly, depending on the teachers, the parents, and the funds available. In the past decade, I've seen the Noel Primary PTO buy a karaoke machine to be a sound system for Monday morning assemblies when the Noel Primary Building was new and they didn't have anything better. I've seen them use funds to buy playground equipment. They bought a popcorn machine and would resupply it with ingredients to allow school-wide popcorn parties. The main goal is that the funds be used for something that benefits all of the children in the school building, not just a select few. One teacher had a connection to a band that came and did an assembly and then helped out with music classes for a full day at the school.

My basic impression of the local PTOs is that they are small and their personalities vary extensively depending on who's currently heading it up. And sometimes no one is heading things up and they are very short on leaders. A silver lining of this is that, if you don't like the culture of the PTO for your child's school, you can probably change it. I hope, reader, if you can manage to spare some mental energy, look over your commitments for next year. See if being part of your local PTO is something that will enrich your life.

Anyway, a thank you to parents and school staff who keep trying to do things together. Work goes better when we can help each other. Another thank you to the Noel Tyson Plant for Noel Primary Terrific Tiger Cub shirts.

Sincerely,

Hannah Bartholomew

Noel