SWC Council Discusses Building Permits, City Code

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Building permits and the lack of adherence to city code were again the subjects of conversation at the regular meeting of the Southwest City board of aldermen on Tuesday.

Mayor David Blake informed the council that, when he went to visually inspect a project at 105 Honey Lake Acres, the construction was not in compliance with the city building code.

Blake reminded those present that a building permit, as well as related city codes and inspection procedures, was issued to Alfredo Rojas Ramirez to place a modular home on his property.

In order to do so, Ramirez would need concrete footings and an inspection of the groundwork before the footings were poured.

Blake said the home was on consistent footing, but it was not anchored safely in the event of a storm.

When asked why instructions weren't followed, Ramirez explained that the person who was going to pour the footings did not follow through because of rain, and the individual he purchased the trailer from forced him to relocate it.

Blake asked the name of the operator who relocated the trailer, noting that if he refuses to operate under city code, he should not operate within city limits at all.

Ramirez said he will find someone to move the modular home, anchor the footings and replace the modular, but it may take additional time.

Blake reminded Ramirez that he cannot move into the structure until the final signoff is completed by the inspector.

The council also discussed the current state of the city codebook. City Clerk Krystal Austen stated that the book was last updated in 2000 and, as a result, there are likely areas of the current book that have been revised or changed. Austen suggested the city update and digitize the codebook using eCode.

This would allow for instant online access to all city ordinances, as well as updated hard copies for council members and department heads.

Austen also noted that this need is covered by ARPA funding.

After a lengthy discussion, the council voted to pursue the updating and digital archiving of the city codebook at an initial cost of $9,500, paid out over 18 months, and then $995 annually.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to seven medical calls and one fire alarm, as well as cleared one traffic hazard.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that the department has responded to one motor vehicle accident, issued three tickets, taken one report and provided assistance to neighboring agencies three times.

Gow also relayed concerns he has heard from the community with regard to the lighting around the walking trail in Blankenship Park. He provided a quote of $1,019.94 for six replacement LED streetlights.

The council voted to allocate the money from general funds for the purchase. Later, the council discussed other possible improvements at the park.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has the one-ton back in service and it is currently working on the boom mower. Clark said the water department is working on a leak in a dedicated line at the Broadway Tower and the wastewater department is repairing the Vac-Con truck.

City Clerk Krystal Austen updated council members on the status of the USDA grant application for fire safety equipment. She said that the grant is currently under review and a representative will contact the city if and when the grant is approved.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to sponsor the annual fishing derby in the amount of $300;

• Heard from Linda Hathaway of Cornerstone Insurance with regard to suggested adjustments to the insurance plans on city property;

• Agreed to purchase new community bulletin boards for City Hall in the amount of $173.53;

• Conducted the first and second readings of Ordinance No. 649, approving an agreement for solid waste collection engineering services for the city with CARDS NEO LLC;

• Paid bills in the amount of $12,443.02.