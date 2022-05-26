Students Receive Water Safety Training At Big Elk Floats And Camping

PINEVILLE — Noel students visited Big Elk Floats & Camping to hear from Jeff Belk, founder of Outdoor C.A.R.E. (Conservation and Recreation Education), to learn about river safety.

Belk, a science teacher at Rogers High School, started the program in 1999 and has expanded upon the program each year. Outdoor C.A.R.E.’s co-founder, Shawn Flannigan, teaches with Belk, with the two expanding the program outside of Rogers High School.

Belk said students in middle school and high school can go on outdoor excursions through the program, while he teaches younger students about water safety to prepare them for outdoor activities. Belk said that, after he received both a state and national award for his program, schools in the area began contacting him about speaking to their student bodies.

“Things really started snowballing then,” Belk said. “Other schools started contacting me wanting to add this class to their schools. Over the years, it’s been growing and growing, so that’s when I decided to start the non-profit Outdoor C.A.R.E.”

Belk said he prioritizes teaching students because he believes he can offer a better life through outdoor knowledge and activities. “The goal is to help students have a better life through the outdoors,” Belk said. “I try to show them ways to get away from the craziness of the world.”

Belk said he has worked with Big Elk Floats & Camping through the years, sending over 7,000 of his students down the Elk. “I’ve been working with Big Elk since the beginning,” Belk said. “It’s a really safe river to paddle most of the time, and Pat Tinsley at Big Elk has been very good in helping us get over 7,000 kids down the river.”

Belk said he will take any opportunity he can to get students outdoors, learning about their environment and getting to safely experience it.

During Belk’s presentation, he discussed topics such as what students should do if their boat tips, how to avoid trees and limbs, the importance of sunscreen while floating, how to watch for snakes, and what to do in the case of a flash flood while on a float trip.

Kristi Smith, a Title 1 teacher at Noel Elementary, said Belk’s program is helpful to the student body because he’s teaching students outside of what they’d learn in their annual curriculum. “This is a unique experience for them,” Smith said. “This is not a curriculum in our schools, just yet,” Smith said, smiling. “Hopefully more schools in the county will implement this after they see the ease of it.”

Smith said Noel students, third grade through eighth grade, got to hear Belk’s presentation over the course of two school days. Smith said her students learned tips on how to be aware and safe when on the water.

“I want them to learn that water is powerful but, if you respect it, it is an amazing thing to be able to be involved in for the rest of your life,” Smith said, “and learning the level of respect for being outside while enjoying the beauty of nature.”

Pat Tinsley, owner of Big Elk Floats & Camping, said he prioritizes partnering with Outdoor C.A.R.E. because the goal is to keep kids from drowning. Tinsley said some of the things the students learn about include how to know if a river is healthy to swim in, what to do if you get in water that is too deep for you to swim, and how to navigate around trees and root balls in the water.

Tinsley said Big Elk has plans to continue teaching the community about water safety.

“We’re doing it [water safety courses] every Wednesday in June and we’re doing it in August on a date to be determined,” Tinsley said. “And we hope the school will pick it up and take it as a class that goes on as often as possible.”

Belk said he hopes that students will learn about the river and teach their friends and family more about water safety throughout the summer.





ALEXUS UNDERWOOD/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jeff Belk invites students to get involved with his nonprofit’s outdoor excursions. Belk kayaks on the Elk River and encourages students to learn about the river and join him.





