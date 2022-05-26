Students Donate $1,100 From Color Run

The group of National Honor Society students at McDonald County High School who recently organized a color fun run to benefit Children's Miracle Network held a check presentation on May 19 at the high school.

The color run was in honor of kindergartner Nora Beachner, the daughter of high school counselor Joseph Beachner. Nora has a rare medical condition, and Children's Miracle Network has helped the family with expenses. NHS students organized the run as a service project and raised $1,100 for Children's Miracle Network.

Joseph and Nora Beachner were on hand at the check presentation, with Nora enthusiastically greeting representatives from Freeman Health System, which is part of Children's Miracle Network. Ryan Melton, executive director of development for Freeman Health System, accepted the check.

"We support children's healthcare and their unique needs, whether that be special equipment or assistance to and from doctor appointments," he said. He added that the network covers 14 counties in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, and all the money raised will stay local.

"It all stays here to help kids in our area," he said.

"It's really inspiring to see the heart of these kids and their desire to help their community, and I think it speaks to the affection they have for their teacher, Mr. Beachner, that they would put on an event to help him and his family," he added.

Joseph Beachner said, "It's just amazing to give back to the local community, but I think it's even more amazing to see the lessons these students learned from raising this money. It's going to be benefiting their local neighbors."

He added that he and his wife Maggie are raising Nora to give back as well.

"With all the stuff she's getting to be involved in, we're hoping to instill in her to give to others because others have given us so much," he said.