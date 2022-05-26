Southwest City Elementary Receives Library Grant

The Southwest City Elementary School library recently received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries.

Librarian Hannah Granger said the past few years have been difficult because of funding cuts due to covid-19, and the grant will equate to about two years of her book budget.

She plans to update the library's Spanish collection, adding that about 50 percent of the school's students speak Spanish. She will add nonfiction titles based on teacher recommendations, as well as student requests, and will also be upgrading the graphic novel collection.

Granger said she applied for the grant through an open grant process in which she had to submit information such as how many students at the school receive free and reduced lunches and what losses the school has suffered due to covid.

"I was very excited," she said, adding she was not able to tell anyone she had received the grant for about six weeks.

"It's exciting to see there are people outside the county that know our kids are worth it."

"I am very big on advocating for my students," she continued. "We may not always have the opportunity to visit public libraries because library hours aren't set up for our families."

She explained that her students are understanding when she does not have a book they request and are patient in waiting for her to try to get the book.

Teachers have requested books on how to deal with bullying or how to deal with losing a parent, Granger said. She said she is ordering "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books in Spanish, nonfiction books about the military, updated technology books (as the library still has technology books that discuss floppy discs) and updated biographies on people the students have requested to read about. She is ordering Spanish copies of books she already has in English, lots of sports titles, and more.

She said the average cost of a book is about $22, and the average cost of a book in Spanish is about $25.

Graphic novels are the most popular genre among students, she said, and publishers are beginning to publish more educational content in that format, which helps students move into nonfiction and chapter books on the same topics.

This is Granger's third year as the librarian at Southwest City. Her first year was 2020 and, in that year, all her purchase orders were canceled in March when the pandemic started, she said. She lost about $1,800 of her budget that year. Last year her budget was cut in half, and she only received about $1,400 for books, she said.

Regarding the $5,000 grant, she said, "It's a lot of money to try to spend and make sure I'm spending it the right way."