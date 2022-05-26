RELIGION: Life Is Full Of Fiery Furnaces

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we wished our pastor, Mark Hall, a happy birthday. Several names were added to our prayer list and Frankie expressed thanks.

The adult Sunday school lesson reminded us that "believers impact the lives of other believers through prayer and that prayer is a form of encouragement to others." Rick taught the lesson on the study of 2 Thessalonians 2:13-3:5. Shelley taught children's Sunday school and RayDean did children's church.

Janet shared the devotional-six stories about faith, trust, hope, confidence, love and attitude. Praise music included, "How Great Thou Art" and "His Name is Wonderful," led by Karen and Susan.

Brother Mark continued in the second of the sermon series, "Stone Rollers," with Sunday's message, "Stand Up for Jesus," with scripture from Daniel 3. The story of the fiery furnace reminds us that we can get through the obstacles in the maze of life with the love of God.

As Brother Mark began the message, he asked, "Have you ever been in a jam and things start to go sideways? Ever call someone for help and they don't answer or it goes to voice mail? Praying to God doesn't go to voice mail, but sometimes we want immediate results."

As Brother Mark talked about the story of the fiery furnace, he told us it is an example of how to be a stone roller and stand up for Jesus.

"Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego had been taken captive by King Nebuchadnezzar. But they kept the faith and faced being burned alive in the fiery furnace. They recognized Nebuchadnezzar's authority but not his theology and didn't have to live like him."

Daniel 3:17 gives their response to Nebuchadnezzar, "If that is the case, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and He will deliver us from your hand, O king. But if not, let it be known to you, O king, that we do not serve your gods, nor will we worship the gold image which you have set up."

Brother Mark told us what the three didn't do in their circumstance. "First, they didn't bow. They didn't give in to peer pressure. Once you head in the wrong direction, it is hard to stop and get turned around. Second, they didn't bend. They still stayed faithful to God. Third, they didn't break. Verses 24-30 tell us that they walked around in the fiery furnace unharmed. And fourth, they didn't burn because God was with them."

Brother Mark asked, "What is a fiery furnace? Life is full of fiery furnaces. Sometimes God will pull us out and sometimes He will walk through it with us, but He will still roll the stones. There will always be someone watching when you are in the furnace. They will be watching to see if you keep the faith. People will expect to see you go down. Walk walks, talk talks, but walk talks louder than your talk. It matters how you walk. No matter how fiery your furnace is, someone is watching to see how you 'faith' it. It's not all about you. Someone can benefit from your fiery furnace depending on how you handle your faith in the furnace. God will never waste your pain."

As he closed the message, Brother Mark referred back to Daniel 3:28-29 when even Nebuchadnezzar saw the faith of Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego in God and said, "Blessed be the God of Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego who sent His Angel and delivered His servants who trusted in Him, and they have frustrated the king's word, and yielded their bodies, that they should not serve nor worship any god except their own God! Therefore, I make a decree that any people, nation or language which speaks anything amiss against the God of Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego shall be cut in pieces, and their houses shall be made an ash heap because there is no other God who can deliver like this."

Brother Mark told us that that fiery furnace changed a whole nation. "No other God can save that way. That was the purpose of the fiery furnace. Bad things happen to Christian people for others to see how our faith in God will walk us through the furnace."

Our hymn of invitation was "Only Trust Him." Tyrel Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and Wednesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. Vacation Bible School will be held Saturday, June 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The opinions expressed are those of the author.