Pacheco, Moritz Qualify For State Meet

WAYNESVILLE -- McDonald County High School qualified two Mustangs for the MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship by virtue of their finishes at the Class 4 Sectional 3 event held Saturday, May 23, at Waynesville High School.

Qualifying for the state championship event, to be held Friday and Saturday at Jefferson City, were Joshua Pacheco in the triple jump with a third-place leap of 13.43 meters, and Andrew Moritz in the javelin with a toss of 50.73 for fourth place.

Pacheco also finished sixth in the 400-meter dash in 51.94 seconds, as did Logan Harriman in the discus with a mark of 40.57.

The Mustangs' 4x200-meter relay team of Pacheco, Esteban Martinez, Sam Barton and Dominic Cervantes took seventh in 1:33.67, while the 4x400-meter relay team of Pacheco, Martinez, Cervantes and Hunter Leach finished seventh in 3:35.18.

The Lady Mustangs' contingent was led by the sixth-place finishes of Sosha Howard in the triple jump with a distance of 10.3 and Mariana Salas in the javelin with a toss of 34.37.

Corina Holland took seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.41.

McDonald County had two girls relay teams compete at sectionals.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Anna Belle Price, Corina Holland, Lacey Nix and Gissele Reyes finished seventh in 4:22.84, while the 4x800-meter relay quartet of Price, Melysia McCrory, Kenzie Horton and Madison Burton record an eighth-place finish in 10:58.92.