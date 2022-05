Southwest City's annual Old Timer's Day will be held on Saturday, June 4.

Festivities kick off at 7 a.m. with the Fireman's Pancake Breakfast, followed by stickhorse and stock tank races, a cornhole competition, pie eating contest, cash drawings as well as live music and vendors throughout the day.

Doug and Annette Moffett of Southwest City will be recognized as the 2022 Old Timer's.