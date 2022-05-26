Noel Blessing Box Pulled After Hateful Comments

Diana Henretty is determined that hate won't win. Henretty and her husband, Gary, have taken down the official Blessing Box in Noel after the little free pantry recently became a point of dissension and anger.

Accusations by fellow neighbors that the Blessing Box drew in homeless people and increased crime resulted in numerous, hateful comments. Others complained that some abused the system. Henretty didn't want any strife. So she and her husband pulled the box.

Noel's blessing box operated on an honor system. Those who wished to drop off nonperishable items could do so. Anyone who needed a hand up could take what they need. The box was placed outside Noel's City Hall. Its placement was approved by the Noel City Council.

Henretty initially garnered much support when the Blessing Box was established. Cans and boxes of food, fresh produce in the summer, and homemade baked goods were frequent items.

But mean comments and actions prompted the Henrettys to rethink their efforts. The box was pulled down and peed in. Products were poured on the shelves, Henretty said. "One of the homeless told us he had done 'bad things' to the Blessing Box," she said.

Henretty doesn't understand why people would criticize and vandalize something that is meant for good.

"But we have to ignore the ugliness of both the homeless actions and our people who were so critical of the Blessing Box, and keep going," she said.

"I baked treats several times a week but I was told it just brought more homeless into Noel," Henretty said. "So we took it down, cleaned it up and it's now hanging in Anderson at the First Christian Church, next to theirs," she said.

Henretty still leaves items for others outside Noel's City Hall. She and her husband work quietly, taking food items and leaving them on a bench.

"We stop by and check on the bench every day when we walk through town for exercise," she said. "We still leave Bibles and I will leave garden veggies.

"We won't give up helping," she said. "We just had to do it in another way so the hate didn't win."

Noel Mayor Terry Lance said he was aware that the Blessing Box became the center of dissension, which he didn't quite understand. Helping neighbors with nonperishable items seemed like a neighborly thing to do, he said. Most people, unless they are truly incredibly wealthy, are really "only two paychecks away" from financial hardship, he said.

He also doesn't think the Blessing Box led to the town's detriment, as some claimed. "I don't believe it brought in any more homeless, personally," he said. Talk of abusing the system didn't have much merit, he added. "Even if it was abused, it was still providing a needed service in the community overall," he said. Still, he respects the Henrettys decision to pull the box.

Donations are still being dropped off outside city hall. Lance said he hopes to connect with local church leaders to provide a concentrated effort to help neighbors with food needs.