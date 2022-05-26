McDonald County Press Obituaries For May 26, 2022

Richard David Barth

Aug. 31, 1957

May 21, 2022

Richard David Barth, 64, of Noel, Mo., died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born Aug. 31, 1957, in Ansbac, Germany, to Richard Dean Barth and Elsa Barbara Wörrlein. He was 40 days old when his parents brought him home to the United States. He served in the U.S. Air Force and afterward began working in construction. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on classic cars, fishing and floating the river.

He is preceded in death by his father; three uncles, Thomas Barth, David Barth, Bob Barth; and one aunt, Margaret Blakemore.

He is survived by his mother, Elsa Barbara Barth; and a sister, Shirley Ann Armstrong of Noel.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Gary Clifford

Birth date not provided

May 16, 2022

On May 16, 2022, at 5:40 a.m., one of the biggest hearts in McDonald County took its final beat. Gary Clifford passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness, under the care of Avalon Hospice. Anybody who knew Gary knew that his heart had ached for the past nine-plus years to join his true love, Kris, in Heaven. They are now enjoying paradise for eternity together.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Jane, MO. Family will receive visitors at the church, following the service, during an open reception. All are welcome to join.

Gary is preceded in death by the love of his life, Kristin Clifford; parents, Gerald and Mary Jane Clifford; brother, Gordon Clifford; and nephew, Michael Poole.

Gary is survived by his children, Gary Jr. (Brandi) Clifford of Robertsville, MO; Amber (Jason) Houk of Bentonville, AR; and Justin Bond.

He is also survived by his precious grandchildren: Alexis Clifford, Roosevelt Whetstone, Jackson and Ethan Clifford, Meredith Whetstone and Sophia Houk. His surviving siblings are Carol Poole (Darrell Clemons), Scotty (Kathy) Clifford and MaryBeth (Bill) Martin, all of St. Louis, MO, and his nieces: Rachel (David) Hirth, Jennifer (Justin) Pohlmann and Elizabeth (Eric) Bullard. Also surviving is his special friend Ruth Snider and his first wife Debi West. Of course, he will be sorely missed by an innumerable host of friends across the country.

In lieu of flowers, Mickey and Amber ask that you carry on Gary's memory by helping others in need.

Melvin R. Nixon

Jan. 10, 1925

May 15, 2022

Melvin R. Nixon, 97, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the McDonald County Living Center, in Anderson, Mo.

He was born Saturday, Jan. 10, 1925, in Arapahoe, Colo., to Ray Nixon and Lola E. (Flesher) Nixon. He married Gertrude May (Hunter) Nixon on Jan. 9, 1954. Throughout the years they shared together, he always made sure to buy her roses on their anniversary. In his spare time, he taught an adult bible class, enjoyed bird watching, tended to his chickens, and listened to gospel music.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Aubrey Nixon; two sisters; two brothers; and one grandchild.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Martha Hanna and Gertrude Ann Nixon.

Graveside services for Melvin were held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Noel Cemetery in Noel, Mo., with Pastor Robert Cartwright officiating.

