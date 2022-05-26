McDonald County Library News

All branches of the McDonald County Library will be changing operation hours per location. These changes are designed to better help serve the communities of McDonald County.

Changes to the library hours will take effect almost immediately, starting Tuesday, May 31, for the Pineville branch and the Noel Community branch of the library. The Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City will also be changing its hours effective July 1. These changes are as follows:

Pineville -- Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Noel Community -- Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Anne Croxdale Memorial -- Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (The Anne Croxdale Memorial Library hours will take effect starting Friday, July 1.)

2022 Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities

Readers of all ages will dive into the ocean depths this summer as The McDonald County Library presents "Oceans of Possibilities" during its summer library program. Activities may include group games, ocean-related crafts, art projects, science and engineering experiments and more.

The 2022 summer reading program is open for people of all ages, infants through adults. The summer reading program will have weekly programs, prize drawings, story times and more. Families are invited to join in on all the fun that Oceans of Possibilities will provide to a summer full of reading.

Registration for "Oceans of Possibilities" will begin Tuesday, May 31, and will continue until June 4 at each branch of the McDonald County Library. For more information, call the library at 417-223-4489, follow on Facebook, or visit the library website, www.mcdonaldcountylibrary.org.

All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.

This project is supported, in part, by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library.