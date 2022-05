Land Transfers

Anita R. Todd and Paul Todd, deceased, to Kevin R. Coleman. Sec. 35, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. and Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Ina Coalman to Ina Coalman and Adam Eugene Scates. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. Chinkapin Estates. Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Wendy Lewis, Kendrake Lewis and Chaz Lewis to Douglas L. Owensby and Caralene Owensby. Sec. 30, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

William G. Rycek and Rebekah Ryczek to Joseph Schatzley and Jennifer Schatzler. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Josh G. Massey and Stephenie R. Massey to Diana Stewart. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Laveta B. McCloud to The Laveta B. McCloud Revocable Trust Dated May 12, 2022. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 30 and Sec. 13, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Harold Spears and Debora Spears to The Harold Spears and Debora Spears Revocable Trust Dated May 18, 2022. Sec. 6, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Chris Schroeder and Jan Marie Schroeder to Terry Duane Wright and Amy Marie Kuhl-Wright. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 30 and Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Superior Family Homes, LLC to Brian Kirk. County Fair. Lot 17. McDonald County, Mo.

Superior Family Homes, LLC to Brian Kirk. County Fair. Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek, LLC to Eddie G. Ford and Lezlie Ford. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Standard Materials Group, Inc. to The Monarch Cement Company. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Trenton Allen Thomas and Robin Thomas to April Marie Jackson. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Jake Tucker Milleson to Buddy J. Finney and Barbara J. Finney. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Terry Lee Nicoletti and Vicki Jo Nicoletti to Jeffery White. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Anglin Family Investments, LLP to Brian J. Howard and Brittany Nicole Howard. Sec. 18, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Bill Ray Cook, Lisa Cook, Deborah Marie Inman, Karen Lynn Miller, Sharon Renee Smith, James Smith, Marllon Lee Cook and Debra Cook to David Baker. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 34 and Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Jeff Brady and Alicia Brady to David Baker. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.