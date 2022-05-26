Hallmark Appointed As South Ward Alderman

GOODMAN -- Goodman's board of aldermen was tasked with filling a South Ward alderman vacancy left in the wake of Paula Brodie's recent resignation, which was official May 4.

Pat Watson began the May 19 meeting by endorsing Beth Hallmark for the position. He said that, while he and Hallmark may be political opposites, he believes she is committed to the community.

Mayor J.R. Fisher went on to say that, since the last meeting, only one person had expressed interest in the seat -- Beth Hallmark.

At this point, Chet Sexson attempted to chime in that he expressed interest at the last meeting on May 10 but was removed from the meeting by law enforcement at the request of Fisher.

Alderman John Bunch said that he prefers that everyone have the opportunity to be heard before explaining that, as the first runner-up in the election, it is only fair to appoint Hallmark.

"That being said, I'm disappointed that more people haven't run for election. It's one year until the next election and I hope someone steps up," Bunch said.

Mayor Fisher then motioned to appoint Hallmark to the South Ward alderman seat.

Alderman Clay Sexson voted nay, saying that he spoke with the city attorney and was told that it takes three votes to appoint an alderman. Because there are only three remaining council members and Sexson voted nay, he contends that the vote does not pass.

Mayor Fisher countered that he believes a majority vote is needed.

Ultimately, Hallmark was appointed to the South Ward, and Sexson was appointed as an alternate check-signer.

Clayton Driskill of Lost Creek Wireless and the council reviewed the city attorney's amendments to a proposed service contract. After agreeing that Driskill cannot bore under any city property/equipment without council approval, the council approved the updated contract.

Driskill announced that he would be pursuing fiber-optic progress in the coming months.

In other business, the council:

• Voted to average a water bill at 233 E. Garner St. from $161.60 to $85.94;

• Accepted a bid for the dump truck rebuild from Brother-in-law's Garage in the amount of $593.54, with a warranty;

• Paid bills in the amount of $23,253.35.