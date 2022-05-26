Four Mustangs Garner All-District Honors

On the heels of one of the most successful seasons in school history, four McDonald County baseball players were named to the Class 5 District 7 All-District Baseball Team.

Seniors Cole Martin and Levi Helm and juniors Isaac Behm and Cross Dowd were selected to the team after going 22-9 overall.

The Mustangs, who were Big 8 West and overall champions, won all three of their Class 5 District 7 district games during the regular season, defeating Carl Junction (2-0 on March 26), Webb City (2-1 on April 5) and Neosho (12-2 on April 16) and were the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. However, the Mustangs lost in the district tournament semifinals 5-4 in 10 innings to Carl Junciton to end their season on May 16. Carl Junction wound up losing to Webb City 12-1 in the championship game.

Martin, the team's senior catcher, led the Mustangs with a .484 batting avearge, four home runs and 25 RBIs out of the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Martin led the team with 46 hits and had 14 doubles. He signed to play at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan.

Helm also hit four home runs and had 23 RBIs while hitting .374, mostly out of the 3-hole.

Helm also was one of the Mustangs' top pitchers, finishing with a 6-2 record in 12 games with a 2.25 ERA and 80 strikeouts and 19 walks in 59 innings pitched.

He signed to play at Highland (Kan.) Community College.

"It's hard to describe what these two (Martin and Helm) have meant to the program," said outgoing MCHS baseball coach Kevin Burgi. "They have spent four years working hard and setting an example for all of the players around them. These guys are outstanding players and young men."

Dowd and Behm are expected to return as seniors to the 2023 Mustangs, who will be under the leadership of new coach Heath Alumbaugh, who has been a longtime baseball assistant coach and head softball coach.

Behm hit .414 with two home runs and 23 RBIs, hitting out of the cleanup spot in the lineup. He had 36 hits and 12 stolen bases and was one of the Mustangs' best outfielders in left field.

Behm also pitched with a 3-3 record and one save. He had a 2.80 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 25 innings.

"Behm had an outstanding year in the four-hole," Burgi said. "He was a huge part of our success. He is one of the best defensive players on a team that is very good defensively and has an outstanding arm from the outfield."

Dowd was the Mustangs' starting shortstop and a part of the pitching rotation.

On the mound, Dowd went 5-1 with a 2.50 ERA. He had 65 strikeouts in 36.3 innings. He pitched a no-hitter in an 8-0 win against Cassville in a Big 8 West Conference game on April 21.

At the plate, Dowd hit .345 with 15 RBIs.

"Cross had a great year on the mound and at the plate," Burgi said. "He has improved tremendously over his time in the program."

GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County shortstop/pitcher Cross Dowd earned Class 5 District 7 All-District Baseball Team honors after hitting .345 with 15 RBIs and recording a 5-1 record and 2.50 ERA for the 2022 season.



GRAHAM THOMAS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County junior outfielder Isaac Behm earned Class 5 District 7 All-District Baseball Team honors after hitting .414 with two home runs and 23 RBIs for the 2022 season.

