Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Z. Loveless-Williams vs. T. Loveless-Williams. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Kandice J. Thomas. Driver failed to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Aliss L. Potts-Reed vs. Robert D. Reed. Judgment of dissolution.

Sherry L. Pankau vs. Oren E. Pankau. Judgment of dissolution.

Ashley N. Robins vs. Ronald R. Robins. Judgment of dissolution.

B. Riddlesperger Willet vs. S. Riddlesperger Willet. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Jeremy Ruggiero. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $203.

Yan G. Venter. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

James R. Waits. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Brayton D. Wix. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Leon Miller. Suit on account.

Credit Corp Solutions, Inc. vs. Cesar Saldivar. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Eric Alston. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Andrew R. Noponen. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Carmen Cook et al. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jacob Keplar. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Joshua Williams. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Savanna Sharp. Suit on account.

UHG I, LLC vs. Tracy Pyle. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Zachary A. Hamilton. Theft/stealing.

Christina L. Gray. Animal neglect or abandonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Nichole Renee Lett. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Reynaldo F. Perez. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Elijah J. Wiggins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Carl W. Tharp. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Alexander R. Frye. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Quincy M. Munsell. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Devin M. Gordon. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner – involving an accident.

Lanie M. Fouts. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Brock A. Compton-Hamiel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Lucas J. Mahoney. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Otoniel Martinez-Olazaba. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kandice J. Thomas. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Derek Kalani Pa. Fish without permit for non-resident.

Felonies:

Samantha Michelle Ingram. Forgery.

Brittany Leann Wise. Forgery.

Cody Cajka Marak. Domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Dekota Crum. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Ronald R. Slaughter. Unlawful use of weapon – exhibiting.

Lyndol C. Wolfe. Domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Quick Eko. Assault.

James Robert Waits Jr. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Terson Romos. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Rickson Solomon et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

We Set Tile, Inc. vs. Danny Tandy. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Chester Testerman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

World Acceptance Corp vs. Brian Woodworth. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Craig Alan Ruble. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Sujan Thapa. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Stephlynn E. Thompson. DWI – alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

Albert A. Torres-Porras. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $171.

Andres G. Valdez Mendoza. Operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $126.50.

Zachary D. Wilson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Felonies:

Jerry Dale Slaughter Jr. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Seven years incarceration, Department of Corrections.