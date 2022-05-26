County Courthouse Museum Reopening Saturday

PINEVILLE -- The McDonald County Historical Society will reopen the courthouse museum for the season on Saturday.

At the reopening celebration Saturday, adults will be given a scavenger hunt in the courthouse to fill out as they walk through each exhibit. Completed scavenger hunts will enter the participants' names in a drawing for a $250 gift card. Children visiting the courthouse will be given a coloring sheet, which will be shared on the historical society's website, and will be given an ice cream coupon from the Jane Store.

Also at the grand reopening will be nature posters created by seventh-grade students, which visitors can view in the courtroom.

Lynn Tatum, board chair for the McDonald County Historical Society, said she gets students involved in the museum any time she can.

"The posters will be up on easels around the courtroom, and the students will be sharing," Tatum said. "If anyone ever is thinking to do some planting of trees, I would encourage them to come and learn from these seventh graders," Tatum said, noting the students have made posters on trees native to the area.

Gayla Baker, who helped plan the reopening of the museum alongside LaSandra McKeever, said the museum will open on Memorial Day weekend and be open through December. The museum closes for part of the year due to the cost of remaining open year-round and due to the number of current docents willing to open and work at the museum.

Baker said community members should come to see the museum to learn about the county's history.

"Come and see our county's heritage and our history, and make new friends," Baker said.

The reopening will take place on May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the McDonald County Courthouse Museum on Pineville Square.