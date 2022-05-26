Pea Ridge National Military Park

On Saturday, May 28, Pea Ridge National Military Park will host members of "Post #37," a living history organization representing Union veterans of the Civil War, in their recreation of an 1898 veterans' reunion and encampment at the historic Elkhorn Tavern. In addition to explaining the Grand Army of the Republic and its role in establishing a national Memorial Day, "Post #37" members will offer visitors the opportunity to join them for first-person "guided tours" of the area around the Elkhorn tavern, with the "veterans" retelling their experiences of the battle. Tours will be offered on the hour between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will last approximately 30-minutes. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring drinking water, bug repellent and walking shoes.

McDonald County Senior Center

Monthly events and happenings at the senior center include daily lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Noel All School Reunion

Noel's all-school reunion will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Noel School. Please pass this information on to friends and family and make plans to attend. If you have questions, contact Donna Carter at 918-791-4299 or Jody Lester at 417-389-6273.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the North door). CDC guidelines are observed. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director 479 876 7204, or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus (also known as the Bella Vista Women's Chorus) rehearses at the Bella Vista's First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers and is preparing for a late spring 2022 jazz concert. If you love to sing and are a woman from Benton, Washington or McDonald counties, please join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Rehearsals are Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.