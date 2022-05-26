This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

May 9

Kenneth Caure Armstrong, 67, Goodman, domestic assault

Daniel Lee Pederson, 58, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Terson Romos, 37, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

May 10

Aaron David Allison, 21, Pineville, domestic assault

May 11

Amanda Dawn Barnes, 34, Joplin, probation violation

Kayla N. Pineda, 24, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Jerry Dillard Reeves, 46, Powell, probation violation

Leah Nicole Selee, 23, Bentonville, Ark., property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest/stop by fleeing

May 12

Darick Lee Allen, 23, Goodman, animal at-large

William Douglas Austin, 42, no address given, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Israel Davila, 34, Anderson, forgery

Monica Darlene Fisher, 34, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft

Shawn Turner Strang, 41, Webb City, probation violation

May 13

Samantha M. Ingram, 38, Noel, forgery

May 14

Matthew Bernard Riche, 38, Pea Ridge, Ark., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less