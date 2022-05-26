This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
May 9
Kenneth Caure Armstrong, 67, Goodman, domestic assault
Daniel Lee Pederson, 58, Sulphur Springs, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Terson Romos, 37, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
May 10
Aaron David Allison, 21, Pineville, domestic assault
May 11
Amanda Dawn Barnes, 34, Joplin, probation violation
Kayla N. Pineda, 24, Noel, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Jerry Dillard Reeves, 46, Powell, probation violation
Leah Nicole Selee, 23, Bentonville, Ark., property damage and resisting/interfering with arrest/stop by fleeing
May 12
Darick Lee Allen, 23, Goodman, animal at-large
William Douglas Austin, 42, no address given, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Israel Davila, 34, Anderson, forgery
Monica Darlene Fisher, 34, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended and theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft
Shawn Turner Strang, 41, Webb City, probation violation
May 13
Samantha M. Ingram, 38, Noel, forgery
May 14
Matthew Bernard Riche, 38, Pea Ridge, Ark., possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less