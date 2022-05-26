Alumbaugh Named Baseball Head Coach

ANDERSON -- Heath Alumbaugh likes being a head coach on a diamond so much that he's doubling up on the enjoyment.

Earlier this month, the McDonald County High School graduate and current head coach of the school's softball team was named head coach of its baseball team. And he couldn't be happier.

"I'm just excited," he said. "It's a program I've been a part of for a long, long time. I was lucky enough to play here in this program and then lucky enough to come back and coach with what I thought were some great guys, guys like Lee Smith and Gary Roarke. I'm excited about the opportunity to be the next in the line of what I feel have been very good coaches here at McDonald County."

Alumbaugh graduated from MCHS in 2001. Both of his parents retired from the district and now he and his wife Jennifer have a daughter in sixth grade in the district.

His 17 years as a coach in the school district include 16 as a baseball assistant, 11 as a football assistant, 10 years coaching junior high basketball and seven as the softball coach.

He said the idea of stepping into the role of head coach of the baseball team "became something" after Mustangs assistant Kyle Smith accepted the job of principal and following Kevin Burgi's decision to be a full-time teacher after five years as the team's head coach.

"I really felt like it was Kyle Smith's job, then he took the principal's job," said Alumbaugh. "I felt like he deserved a shot."

Alumbaugh takes over a baseball team that is coming off its most successful season in school history. For the first time ever the Mustangs won both the Big 8 Conference and West Division championships and eclipsed the 20-win mark, finishing with a 22-9 record after losing in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 7 Tournament.

Alumbaugh said his plan is to build on the program's successful upward trend sparked this year by senior starters Levi Helm, Cole Martin and Colton Ruddick.

"We've talked for years about how we don't want to rebuild around here, we want to reload," he said. "That's been an emphasis of our program, developing those younger guys as well as those older guys, so we are just reloading. I think moving forward that's what we're doing. We're losing some very good pieces, some great senior leadership between those three guys, but I also think that those guys that are still within the program still have a lot to give and a lot of baseball left to play, so I think we're in pretty good shape. And we've got some good, young freshmen that are going to step up."

Alumbaugh also hopes to continue to draw from a thriving program he's worked with since its inception nine years ago, a program consisting of seventh- and eighth-graders.

"I feel very fortunate in knowing our junior high program pretty well," he said. "We have some good baseball players in that program as well. They keep 24-25 kids every year and get I believe 18 games, which is awesome. I was the first head coach of that program and coached it until this year. So, I feel like we're in a good spot for several years to come."

The new head coach said he enjoyed working with Burgi and hopes to draw on that experience to keep the program headed in the right direction.

"I feel like I was pretty lucky working with Coach Burgi because I felt like we had a pretty good working relationship and pretty good communication," he said. "There's not necessarily a whole lot that I think needs to change. I think we'll keep a lot of the stuff that's been implemented and kind of continue on with where we're headed. The program's definitely headed in the right direction, and I'm a believer in, 'If it's not broke, don't fix it.'"

He added, "I really feel it's a pretty smooth transition, not something where I need to come in and change what we're doing."

When asked if being the head coach of two different teams would present too much of a conflict, Alumbaugh said it was a concern, but it helps that softball is played in the fall and baseball in the spring.

"I feel like Missouri puts us in a great situation for that with fall softball and then spring baseball," he said. "And I won't lie, it was one of the questions we discussed when I applied for the job: 'What does the summer look like and is it busy?' It will be a busy summer because we do have baseball and softball stuff going on, but the fortunate side of that is that I feel, on the softball side, we've got a great staff that can help out with that a little bit and, on the baseball side, I feel that we're putting together a great staff that will be doing the same."

Alumbaugh, who will no longer have any assistant coaching responsibilities, will be assisted on the softball diamond by Lee Smith and Ty Bohannon, with Jerika Stites and Bohannon coaching the junior high team.

Helping on the baseball diamond will be Spencer Greathouse and volunteer Blake Martin. Jordan Savage, who was hired to fill Smith's vacated position, will also help with the softball team. Sean Crane and Ty Shaver will coach the junior high baseball team.

Alumbaugh called being the head coach of two sports he loves "the best of both worlds," adding, "It's being on the field in the fall and the spring, which is outstanding. Plus, I feel like I'm dealing with 30 unbelievable young ladies, and then I get to turn around and deal with another 30 unbelievable young men in the spring as well. I'm pretty fortunate. Not many people get to do that. It's a pretty special situation."

"Anytime you get a chance to coach in a program you came up through and to coach at the school you graduated from is a pretty special opportunity," said Alumbaugh. "It's just a great way to give back to the community that gave you so much. That's really how I feel about it."