White Rock Fire District Adds New Equipment To Help Community

White Rock Fire District officials are celebrating three new trucks that will improve safety for the community.

Outdated, hard to maintain fire trucks became the norm, and the district created a plan to start replacing them, said Fire Chief Jason Bowman.

"We found that with our 1977 fire engine, we could no longer get parts and needed some repairs that were going to exceed the value of the apparatus. Both of the tankers, 1969 and 1974, needed major repairs and were no longer suitable to be on the road," he said.

"Our brush trucks were needing major repairs. That outweighs the value of the trucks."

Volunteers set to work, researching and applying for grants. It's taken a little time and a lot of sweat, but three updated vehicles are now solid replacements in the fleet.

Those additions mean the fire district may meet the water shuttle requirements for ISO. Bowman also is heading up additional training and working on a community risk reduction program.

"With the training, trucks and risk reduction program, we will be able to request our ISO evaluation. Bettering our ISO classification should help with the insurance premiums for our community," he said.

White Rock Fire District serves as a voter-approved fire district, serving Jane and its outlying areas. The all-volunteer group works fires and responds to wrecks and medical emergencies. Having up-to-date equipment is critical with a consistent increase in calls over the past few years, Bowman said.

To move forward with the truck acquisitions, the district established a committee to find the most cost-effective fleet. Members began to research grants.

After applying for a grant, staff members hit pay dirt. Volunteers received a cost-share Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $300,000 to replace one of the tankers. The department's share was five percent, just $15,000, Bowman said.

The second vehicle -- a brush truck -- was replaced with help from a state government bid, which drastically reduced its price. Bowman said the district saved enough money to then purchase two, for "well under the price of one, not on the government."

The 1977 engine, replaced with an engine with less than 11,000 miles, is current on all testing and meets all the requirements committee members were seeking.

"All of the vehicles were well-thought-out to be able to do multiple functions, rather than just one," Bowman said. "Our engine now has dual roles as a rescue and a fire engine, carrying all the extrication equipment, along with being able to do its duties as a fire engine."

The third new vehicle to enter the fleet classifies as a tanker pumper. The previous tanker only hauled water. This vehicle serves in both roles of fire engine and tanker operations.

"Our brush trucks will also have dual roles, fighting wildland fires while also carrying some of our rope rescue and swift water equipment for rapid deployment to these incidents."

Volunteers have applied for an AFG grant to replace the 1974 tanker, he added.

As growth continues, the fire district has active plans to maintain current equipment.

"The safety of our community and our first responders is our highest priority," Bowman said.