Thank you to educators, to PTO parents, and the Noel Tyson Plant

Parents (grandparents and guardians) of the McDonald County R1 School District! Congratulations on being a couple of weeks to the end of another school year!

I am taking a moment to be thankful for the teachers and staff of the schools and also my co-leaders in the Noel Primary Parent Teacher Organization, Martha Lule and Trini Serna. They held the fort for the Noel Primary PTO for a couple of weird and hard years. Low energy mode? Yes. But we kept the Noel Primary PTO up and running. Our main commitment is keeping the Terrific Tiger Cub program stocked with T-shirts. They looked really good this year. Black with a red "N." Over a hundred get handed out. Each teacher selects a student of the month nine times.

The main reason we succeed was that the Noel Tyson Plant really had our back this year. They often contribute when we ask local businesses to help pay for the shirts. In exchange, we print our sponsors' names or logos on the back. This year, they stepped up and paid the whole bill. It was awesome. The PTO account had been getting low enough that we weren't sure if we could buy this year's shirts without emptying the account. So, thank you, Tyson's, for your support of the schools and the children!

Sincerely,

Hannah Bartholomew

Noel