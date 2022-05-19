State Farm Sponsors Ball Team Amongst Other Community Events

PINEVILLE -- Pineville's State Farm Insurance is sponsoring the Pineville T-Ball team this summer with the goal of becoming more involved in different parts of the community. The organization will also host its scheduled blood drive at Pineville Christian Church on June 24.

Janice Bearbower, community liaison for Sean Crider State Farm Insurance, said the company has been working to increase community involvement, something she is passionate about helping with.

"I'm 80 years old and I love what I'm doing here," Bearbower said. "Our motto at State Farm is, 'here to help life go better.'"

Bearbower said the company wants to promote family fun, spotlight businesses, and encourage McDonald County activities for all ages, noting activities such as the company's cookie decorating contest offered last winter. Bearbower said this summer State Farm could get involved by supplying equipment, tee shirts, and hats to the ball team.

Bearbower said State Farm will soon host another community blood drive, another way the company can get involved with the community this summer. Bearbower hopes to have 40 donors at the event, noting volunteers have met blood donor goals at previous drives. The drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Pineville Christian Church.