Several Mustangs Qualify For Sectionals

The McDonald County track and field teams had seven boys and nine girls qualify for sectionals at the Class 4 District 6 Meet last Saturday at Carl Junction.

Individuals must finish in the top four in an event to advance to Class 4/5 Sectional 3 Meet, which will be held this Saturday in Waynesville.

Athletes from McDonald County who qualified for sections are: Boys, Josh Pacheco (400, triple jump, 4x200, and 4x400), Sam Barton (4x200), Dominic Cervantes (4x200, 4x400), Esteban Martinez (4x200, 4x400), Hunter Leach (4x400), Logan Harriman (discus), Andrew Moritz (javelin); Girls, Mariana Salas (javelin), Sosha Howard (triple jump), Anna Belle Price (4x800, 4x400), Melysia McCrory (4x800), Madison Burton (4x800), Kenzie Horton (4x800), Corina Holland (400, 4x400), Gissele Reyes (4x400) and Lacey Nix (4x400).

"I thought our throwers performed well in an extremely competitive district, one of the best in all of Class 4," said Mustangs coach Christopher Kane. "Logan Harriman advanced in the discus and if he throws well, he is ranked in the top 4 at sectionals and could advance to state."

Kane said Salas "has been our most consistent thrower in the javelin" and is also expected to advance "if she throws well at sectionals."

The coach said, even though Mortiz may not be considered a favorite to win the boys' javelin competition, he knows that anything can happen at this level.

"Andrew had a solid day throwing and advanced to our sectional where he will face some of the best competition in the entire state," Kane said. "Andrew is ranked in the bottom half, but anything can happen at sectionals. Andrew has the ability to hit a big throw and jump in contention for state."

On the girls' side, Lady Mustang coach Ashleigh McFarland said she was pleased with the way her athletes performed at the district meet.

"Our team competed well battling the elements of heat and humidity," she said. "Almost all athletes either got a personal record or came close. Nothing is ever a guarantee, so to qualify so many athletes in relays and individual events is rewarding."

McDonald County had two female athletes qualify in multiple events, with Corina Holland qualifying in the 400 and 4x400 and Anna Belle Price in the 4x800 and 4x400.

"On the boys' side, our two outstanding performers were Josh Pacheco, a four-event sectional qualifier, and Esteban Martinez, a two-event sectional qualifier," McFarland said. "Josh and Esteban both helped the boys 4x200 and 4x200 teams qualify out, while Josh qualified individually in the 400m and triple jump. Esteban placed fifth in his other two events of the 100m and 200m, while four qualify out, so he narrowly missed qualifying in all four events as well."

She expects Saturday's event to be very competitive.

"We have a very tough district and an even tougher sectionals, so it will be a true test come Saturday," she said. "To get out to state will be a tough task, but you never know what can happen when you show up to face good competition."

Boys

Harriman finished third in the discus with a throw of 142-1, while Junior Eliam was fifth at 139-3.

Pacheco placed third in the triple jump at 40-4.25, while Steven Paxtor placed eighth at 37-10.75.

Pacheco finished fourth in the 400-meter dash finals with a time of 52.77, while Barton took 12th at 56.02.

Andrew Moritz was fourth in the javelin at 146-10, while Ricardo Salas took 10th at 128-5.

Garrett Gricks finished fifth in the shot put at 45-1.5, with Morgan Grider eighth at 44-4.25.

Martinez placed fifth in the 100-meter dash finals at 11.55 after running 11.62 in the premins. Lyriq Bartley ran a time of 12.32 and finished 14th in the prelims.

Martinez-Olvera finished fifth in the 200-meter dash finals at 23.90 (23.42 prelims), Aidrian Short placed 14th in the prelmins at 25.48.

Paxtor placed seventh in the long jump at 17-6.75, while Cesar Diza-Pedraza finished 11th at 15-5.

Andrew Watkins placed eighth in the pole vault at 11-11.75.

Hunter Leach placed eighth in the finals of the 800-meter run at 2:15.43, with Tyler Rothrock ninth at 2:25.53.

Ricky Wright took eighth in the 110-meter hurdles finals at 18.65. Wright ran a time of 18.48 in the prelims.

Yeison Lopez Duenas took eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 47.22, while Wright was 10th at 50.23.

Caleb Garvin placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run at 12:49.09.

Bryan Montero-Gutierrez was 12th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:35.23.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished seventh at 47.95.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Pacheco, Barton, Cervantes and Martinez placed third at 1:34.72.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Martinez, Leach, Cervantes and Pacheco took third place at 3:37.18.

The 4800-meter relay team finished fifth at 8:59.36.

Girls

Salas finished second place in the javelin at 120-4, with Analisa Ramirez in 12th at 83-11.

Howard placed third in the triple jump at 33-3.25.

Holland took fourth in the 400-meter dash at 1:04.52, with Lacey Nix in sixth at 1:06.30.

Savannah Leib finished fifth in the high jump at 4-7.

Howard took fifth in the long jump at 15-6.75.

Nix placed sixth in the pole vault at 8-0.5, with Melanie Gilmming ninth at 7-6.5.

Peyton Cooper finished seventh in the discus at 89-2, with Roslynn Huston 13th at 66-8.

Burton finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run at 15:33.83.

Jada Alfaro placed seventh in the shot put at 31-2.5, with Huston 14th at 26-2.25.

Price was eighth in the 800-meter dash at 2:44.15, with Clara Horton ninth at 2:48.23.

Gissele Reyes-Luna placed ninth in the 300-meter hurdles at 58.35.

Leib placed 11th in the 200-meter dash prelims at 30.86, with Anissa Ramirez 12th at 32.99.

Katelynn Townsend finished 13th in the 100-meter dash prelims at 14.39, with Maggie Pratt 15th at 14.71.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed seventh at 54.37.

The 4x200-meter relay team finished fifth at 1:54.63.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Price, Holland, Reyes and Nix took fourth place at 4:24.93.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Price, Burton, McCrory and Horton finished fourth at 10:55.13.