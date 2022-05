The McDonald County Senior Center in Noel will hold a potluck with singing at 5 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited.

On Friday, free haircuts will be offered to seniors. Call 417-475-3511 for an appointment.

The center will also begin taking meals to the United Methodist Church in Pineville on Tuesdays. Serving will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.