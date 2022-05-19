RELIGION: Life Is Like A Maze, Jesus Helps Get You Through It

As we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church, we offered prayers for healing and comfort for several. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and we recognized Zoe Parish as an MCHS graduating senior. We wish God's blessings upon all of the graduates and best wishes in all their endeavors.

The adult Sunday school class studied 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 in the lesson, "Observing," which reminds us that "believers can relax knowing that God is in control; Jesus will conquer all evil at His return and rejecting Jesus leads to deception and judgment."

Linda Abercrombie read Galatians 4:4-5 and shared the devotional, "Unpack Your Bags," which reminds us not to question our place in God's family.

Congregational hymns included "Revive Us Again," led by Karen Gardner and Susan Cory. Tyrel Lett asked God's blessing upon the offertory and he and Rick Lett served as ushers.

Pastor Mark Hall, told us that Jesus was the original stone roller and we can become one, too, as he began the sermon series, "Stone Rollers." As he talked about a maze, he told us that life is like that. We have to make our way through. "We can take wrong turns. Life has barriers that keep us from finding our way through and we have to ask God where we go from there. Jesus is the original stone roller on your side to get you where you are going. The maze of life has a lot of blank walls and stones. No one will go through life without barriers, but without salvation, there is no heavenly home. We can have an abundant life. Life doesn't have to be heavy like pulling a plow. Jesus doesn't want us to live like that. He tells us His "yoke is easy" and His "burden is light."

Sunday's message, the first sermon in the series, was "Taking It Up a Notch," with scripture from Hebrews 11:4-7. Brother Mark told us that whatever we do, there is always another level we push ourselves to reach. "Ambition, for the most part, is good. But we don't see but a few Christians who want to go to the next level with God. Most stop at the point that they are saved and think they have made it and they are done. That attitude is the number one reason that our society is in the shape it is in. We need to face the facts. We aren't the home team anymore. Christians are in decline. We should continually seek Him at the next level. If everyone who said they were believers were that faithful to be in church, look what condition our churches would be in today!"

Brother Mark told us that there is a difference in believing in God and believing God. "Believing in God acknowledges his existence and believing God is taking Him at His word and living and being faithful according to His word. Believing in God acknowledges, but believing God is doing His will." As Brother Mark talked about job evaluations, he asked if we had to write our own evaluation for God, how would we look? "Are you diligently seeking God for your reward? When we fall, not getting up is failing. We will fall as old and new Christians. We fall, but we get up and go. Christians aren't sinless, they just try to sin less."

Our hymn of invitation was "Wherever He Leads, I'll Go," and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Bible study is held Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

